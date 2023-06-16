Raffaella Wright-Phillips has football in her blood.

Not only is she the daughter of former England international Sean Wright-Phillips, 41, but her grandad just happens to be Arsenal legend Ian Wright, 59.

According to the much-adored pundit, the young Raffaella “loves the game”, and routinely shows off her skills on her parent-managed Instagram account.

On Sunday, Raffaella’s parents posted a video of the baller having a one-on-one session to her football-dedicated social media platform.

Since posting, fans across social media have flocked to the video to offer their admiration and post encouraging comments — many of which are hinting that she could be a future Lioness.

In the video, which has gained 1.5 million views on Twitter, Raffaella is seen going through a number of drills with her coach, showing off an impressive first touch. Her agility is also impressive, particularly as she turns with the ball to quickly change direction.

It's clear Raffaella has a future in football – if you don't believe us, take a look at the video below.

Raffaella already has a father and grandfather known for their elite footballing skills, but she also has a number of other relatives who play the sport.

Another of Ian Wright’s sons, the 38-year-old Bradley Wright-Phillips, is a retired striker — best known for his five-year stint at Manchester City, and the six years he spent with Major League Soccer side, the New York Red Bulls.

He still holds the prestigious record of being the club’s top goalscorer, having netted 108 between 2013 and 2019.

D’margio Wright-Phillips is Sean’s oldest son, who currently plays on the right wing for Stoke City.

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old joined League One’s Northampton Town on loan where he made seven appearances as a sub and helped them gain promotion from League Two.

The baller has represented England at both under-16 and under-17 levels.

Of course, Ian Wright himself needs no introduction. During his fruitful career, the 59-year-old made 33 appearances for England and played an astonishing 446 games for Crystal Palace and Arsenal combined.

After stints at West Ham and Celtic, Wright ended his career with Burnley in 2000.

So, will Raffaella follow in the footsteps of her dad, older brother, uncle and grandfather?