Highlights Arsenal's late goal secured a win against Brentford, propelling them to the top of the Premier League.

Aaron Ramsdale's early mistake in goal nearly cost the Gunners but Declan Rice's quick action on the line got him out of jail.

Kai Havertz's winning goal delivered a moment of pure joy for the Arsenal fans, including club legend Ian Wright.

It was a fine Saturday afternoon for Arsenal this weekend as they jumped from third in the Premier League up into first thanks to a late winner from Kai Havertz against Brentford. The game had looked as though it was destined to finish all square before the German stepped up and headed home his first goal from open play for the club.

Before all that, Manchester City played host to Liverpool, but the two teams who started the day first and second on the table had to settle for just a point in a draw. Erling Haaland opened the scoring before Trent Alexander-Arnold equalised in the second half. This was enough to see the match at the Etihad end 1-1.

Arsenal rise to the top of the league

With the game taking place earlier in the day, by the time the Gunners arrived at Gtech Community Stadium in West London, they would have all known that a win would be enough to take them top. However, Mikel Arteta and co were up against a stubborn Brentford team who weren't going to go down without a fight.

Arsenal nearly got off to a terrible start too, when Aaron Ramsdale made a big error. The Englishman was back in the side, with loanee goalkeeper David Raya unable to play against his parent club, and looked a little rusty and nervous on the day. He hesitated with the ball at his feet when trying to play the ball out from the back and when Yoanne Wissa pinched it off him, he had Declan Rice to thank with the midfielder quickly dropping back onto the line to block Bryan Mbuemo's goalbound effort.

Before the first half was up, it looked as though the Gunners had taken the lead when Bukayo Saka played a brilliant cross to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian's header was saved but Leandro Trossard was on hand to head the rebound in. However, after a lengthy VAR check, the Belgian was viewed to have been marginally offside.

The second half was pretty tight once again and with the game still level and entering the final stages, Arteta turned to his bench and called upon Havertz. The German has struggled since his £65m summer move from Chelsea, with his only goal for the club at the stage coming from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win against Bournemouth.

Read more: Kai Havertz's stats compared to Granit Xhaka this season

But in the 89th minute of the game, he finally displayed some of the skills Arsenal fans have been waiting for him to show for their side as he made a darting run to the far post. Saka played another excellent cross and this time his teammate was clearly onside as Havertz headed the ball in through goalkeeper Mark Flekken's legs from a tight angle.

Delight as Havertz scores winner vs Brentford

This was enough to leave the travelling away end celebrating wildly and it seems as though they weren't the only ones delighted – not only with the win but also for Havertz to have such a big moment for the Gunners at last. Indeed, as captured by Gary Lineker on X (formerly Twitter), club legend Ian Wright couldn't hide his emotions after the ball hit the back of the net.

As you can see from the video below, Wright shouts "Yes Kai!" before walking up to the TV screen to hug and kiss all the Arsenal players shown on the screen. It is absolute gold.

After the game, Havertz was understandably delighted with his goal and the win. And while he was been thankful for the support from his new fans, he also accepted that it has been tough for him so far, telling the press: