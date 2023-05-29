Gary Lineker had to present the final Match of the Day of the 2022-23 season, just hours after his beloved Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League.

Leicester failed to avoid the drop to the Championship despite securing a 2-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes joined Leeds United and Southampton as the three teams to lose their Premier League status after Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison Park.

What did Gary Lineker tweet after Leicester were relegated?

For Lineker and his fellow Leicester fans, it was of course a devastating day - but also a time to reflect on the extraordinary journey the club have been on over the past decade.

Lineker tweeted: “A word on Leicester: If 8 years ago, you’d have given me the option of winning the Premier League and the FA Cup and then get relegated, I’d have snapped your hand off. Also I’d have told you not to be so utterly ridiculous.”

Indeed, Lineker could never have envisaged eight years ago that he would begin the 2016-17 season presenting Match of the Day in a pair of Leicester City boxer shorts.

But that’s precisely what happened after Leicester completed football’s most remarkable fairytale under Claudio Ranieri at the end of the previous campaign.

Ian Wright's reaction as Gary Lineker ended this season's MOTD

As Lineker signed off on the final episode of this season’s Match of the Day, the former England star said: “That’s it from us. What a brilliant season it’s been… for some… goodbye.”

Sitting next to him, looking as smug as each other, were Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United - the clubs where Wright and Shearer are legends, respectively - have exceeded expectations this term and will compete in next season’s Champions League after securing top four finishes.

As the dejected Lineker said goodbye, Shearer was seen raising his hand in celebration, while Wrighty failed to hold back the laughter.

Watch the clip here:

Poor old Gary!

An eventful season for Leicester - and Lineker himself

It’s been quite the season for both Leicester City and Lineker himself.

Back in March, Lineker was temporarily suspended by the BBC after posting a tweet criticising the government’s asylum policy.

Wright and Shearer showed solidarity with their colleague by refusing to work on MOTD, resulting in a bizarre 20-minute episode being broadcast.

However, the saga was eventually resolved when Lineker was reinstated and the BBC issued a public apology.