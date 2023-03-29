This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Frida Maanum scored an outrageous goal for Arsenal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.

Bayern won 1-0 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final clash.

Arsenal were hoping to turn the tie on its head in the return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

They managed to restore parity in the tie thanks to Maanum's stunner 19 minutes into the match in north London.

Arsenal were knocking the ball about beautifully with some one-touch football.

Leah Williamson produced a lovely back-heel to set up Maanum and the move culminated with the Norwegian belting the ball into the top corner from outside of the box.

The goal was so outrageous that it was being widely shared on social media. View it below...

VIDEO: Frida Maanum's stunner in Arsenal vs Bayern

That has to go down as one of the best goals of 2023 so far. What a move and what a strike from Maanum. Her effort couldn't have been any more perfect.

Ian Wright was present at the Emirates Stadium and his celebrations following the goal were captured. View them below...

VIDEO: Ian Wright's reaction to Frida Maanum's stunner in Arsenal vs Bayern

It's fair to say Wright went wild.

He was celebrating once again shortly after when Arsenal scored their second goal of the night courtesy of Stina Blackstenius.

Katie McCabe produced a delicious cross and Blackstenius' header from close range gave Arsenal a 2-1 lead on aggregate.

Arsenal progress to Champions League semi-finals

There were no further goals as Arsenal held on to clinch their spot in the Champions League last four.

It is the first time since 2013 that they have reached this stage of the competition.

They will now face either Wolfsburg or Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. The second leg of their match will be played on Thursday.

Barcelona have also booked their place in the last four and will face the victor of Chelsea and Lyon.

The Blues have a slender one-goal advantage over the French club and will be looking to get the job done in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.