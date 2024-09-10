Ianis Hagi is a forgotten man at Rangers, having failed to play a single minute for the club in over a calendar year - but with the Romanian back at the club after his loan spell in Spain, and having played a key part in Romania's win over Lithuania on Monday evening, he is eyeing up a return to Ibrox's turf by stating that he is 'ready' to fight for Philippe Clement, his teammates and Light Blues fans.

Hagi came on as a substitute in Romania's 3-1 win in the Nations League group C2 fixture on Monday, and his assist by virtue of winning a penalty in the late victory over Lithuania is at least a step in the right direction - and Rangers will be hoping that he can return to his previous levels if they are to succeed.

Hagi ‘To Fight’ For Rangers Chance

The midfielder hasn’t played for the Ibrox club in over a year

Speaking via Romanian outlet Adevarul, the midfielder confessed his love for the Glaswegian outfit - and further admitted that whilst he wasn't in the Europa League-registered squad for the league phase, he'd give his all for the club with the hopes of finding a way into Clement's European plans by January. He said:

"It's all down to me, I know what I've been through for the last six weeks. I did the training with the second team, I did the physical training. Mr Lucescu knows how much I pulled myself to be present here. This is my passion. "I'm going back to Rangers, I have one year left on my contract there. I gave two public messages, everyone knows them. I love the club, I'm ready to fight for the fans, for what that huge club means in Europe. I'm there, I'm back, I'm fighting for the coach, for the team. "They know who I am as a person, as a footballer. Tomorrow I go back to Glasgow and start all over again, I fight. It's a challenge that I embrace, I have no doubts that I will get out of it. I'm not on the list for Europe, I wish Rangers luck. In the winter the list opens, I'm sorry, there are important matches, but it's a challenge I have to get out of. I thank those who contacted me and spoke highly of me."

Ianis Hagi's Scottish Premiership statistics - Rangers squad ranking, 2020/21 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 4th Goals 7 =5th Assists 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.8 4th Match rating 6.91 =12th

And Hagi doubled down on his love for Rangers when speaking to Antena after the game, adding:

"I'm at Rangers, I have one more year on my contract there and I'm ready to fight for the coach, for the fans, I love to be there and at work tomorrow."

Hagi Could Be On Last Chance Saloon For Rangers

The Romanian could find himself surplus to requirements

Hagi has spent four-and-a-half years contracted to Rangers, and after an initial loan spell under Steven Gerrard's guidance in the 2019-20 season before the Scottish Premiership season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he made a huge impact in his first full campaign at the club after Rangers had made his loan spell permanent.

Eight goals and 13 assists in 46 games from attacking midfield put the Romanian star on a pedestal to achieve great things at Ibrox by the time he was just 22 - but injury woes have massively plagued him since then and since the start of the 2021-22 season, Hagi has only featured in 40 games for the Light Blues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ianis Hagi has 41 caps for Romania, scoring 5 goals.

A loan spell at Spanish La Liga outfit Alaves last season was administered in a bid to bring him back to his best, but just two goals and two assists in 26 games - with both strikes coming in the Copa del Rey - means that Hagi needs to get back to his best, and he could find that with consistent game time under the Belgian boss.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-09-24.