Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is set to return to the first-team fold soon after spending sporadic periods of time on the treatment table and through the exit door after he has settled his differences with manager Philippe Clement on a potential return to first-team football.

Hagi has only featured in two games since EURO 2024, both coming in substitute appearances for Romania in their Nations League clashes against Kosovo and Lithuania back in September - whilst his last club appearance was for Deportivo Alaves back in May, prior to his loan spell in Spain ending. But after a period of time away from Rangers, reports from Scotland have stated that he could be on his way back into first-team reckoning - and he could return to the Scottish Premiership as early as the coming weekend.

Hagi 'Returning' to Rangers First-Team Contention

The midfielder appears to have settled his differences with the club

The report from Rangers Review states that Hagi has returned to the first-team squad, marking the end of a stand-off between the club and the player himself. Hagi spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Alaves, but has been demoted to only playing and training with Rangers' B Team this season after returning from EURO 2024 duties with Romania.

Clement previously stated publicly that Hagi was not viewed as a long-term solution at Ibrox. A contract clause had complicated his reintegration into the squad, especially when no club came in for his services in the summer window, and he failed to leave as a result. Hagi further discussed the possibility of leaving before playing for his country in Germany.

Ianis Hagi's club statistics in all competitions - season-by-season Season and club Appearances Goals 2018/19 - Viitorul Constanta 39 14 2019/20 - Genk/Rangers 32 6 2020/21 - Rangers 46 8 2021/22 - Rangers 27 4 2022/23 - Rangers 11 1 2023/24 - Rangers/Alaves 28 2

However, Rangers Review understands that a solution has been reached after talks between the two parties - with a desire to resolve the situation on both sides. Hagi has now returned to first-team training ahead of their remaining fixtures, and while he won't play in the Europa League clashes having been omitted from their UEFA squad, he could play against St Johnstone at the weekend, and is fit to play having been training with the B Team.

Hagi Has The Quality to Shine at Rangers

The Romania star was superb in his early spell at the club

Hagi was a key player under Steven Gerrard having joined on loan in January 2020, and the Light Blues made his move permanent that following summer - where he recorded 19 goals and assists under the Liverpool legend to help Rangers to an invincible Scottish Premiership.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hagi has 41 caps for Romania, scoring five goals in the process.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst replaced Gerrard after his move to Aston Villa, which began the decline of Hagi's Gers career after he was shunted to the wing. And, after picking up an ACL tear against Stirling Albion back in January 2022, he spent a year out of the team - which saw Rangers progress in the transfer market to move him down the pecking order.

Hagi has been in and out of the club on loan since, but there is an array of midfield talent at Ibrox injured which has paved the way for his return - and without doubt boasting the quality to shine in Scotland, Hagi could force his way back to being a key player if he can hit the ground running in the coming weeks.

The decision to bring Hagi back into the fold shows yet another signal of the Ibrox board backing Clement, despite Ally McCoist questioning the club hierarchy recently.

