Highlights West Ham's pursuit of Ibrahim Osman has hit a roadblock as there are disagreements over the player's valuation.

Osman is still interested in a move to the Premier League, but West Ham may have to act quickly to secure his signature.

West Ham may also be considering alternative targets, such as Al-Ittihad forward Jota, if they cannot reach an agreement for Osman.

West Ham United appeared to be close to securing the signature of Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a deal isn't as advanced as it was a few days ago, while conversations are still ongoing.

In the final days of the January transfer window, there's a good chance we see the Hammers targeting an additional forward. Jarrod Bowen has regularly been utilised in a centre-forward role this season due to injuries to Michail Antonio, while Lucas Paqueta is also on the treatment table at the moment.

Reports have suggested that West Ham were heavily pushing to bring Nordsjaelland winger Osman to the London Stadium earlier in the transfer window, but a deal appears to have stalled due to a difference in valuations. It will be interesting to see whether David Moyes and his recruitment team continue to push or move on to alternative targets in the final few days of the window.

West Ham struggling to close Osman deal

Earlier in the winter window, the MailOnline reported that West Ham were looking to move ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in the race to sign Osman this month. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth later told GIVEMESPORT that talks were advancing between the two clubs with a fee of around £15m being discussed. The 19-year-old has bags of potential, so it's no surprise that the Hammers are actively looking to secure his signature before the deadline.

Ibrahim Osman's record at Nordsjaelland Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/1/2024

Now, it's understood that a deal has stalled due to disagreements over Nordsjaelland's asking price, but Osman is still keen on a move to the Premier League. The Hammers saw an offer of around £16m rejected, and Moyes is set to continue prioritising the signing of a winger before the deadline. Journalist Ben Jacobs has also claimed that the issue has nothing to do with agent fees but the fact that the Danish club are demanding in the region of £21m to allow him to depart.

West Ham don't want to pay such a significant fee for an unproven youngster, but they may have to act fast if they want to get their man. Jacobs also adds that Crystal Palace and Brighton are also looking at Osman and there's still a chance that he ends up in the Premier League before Thursday's deadline.

Fabrizio Romano - Hammers 'still in conversation' for Osman

Romano has stressed that although the deal isn't as advanced as it was a few days ago, conversations are still ongoing as the Hammers look to come to an agreement to bring Osman to England this month. The Italian journalist adds that the feeling isn't super positive due to Nordsjaelland's demands, but West Ham are yet to give up hope. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"I think West Ham will do something in the final days, especially in the attacking positions. If they find an opportunity, they will be there. As you mentioned, Osman is one of the names they have discussed, but as of now, the feeling is not super positive because they believe that Nordsjaelland are asking for too big a package. Including add-ons, something around £20m. They believe this is too much at this point. So the conversation is still ongoing, but the deal is not as close as it was two or three days ago."

West Ham eyeing Osman alternative

Although a deal for Osman doesn't appear to be dead, the Hammers will have to consider looking for alternatives with just a few days remaining of the January transfer window. The last thing West Ham will want to do is continue pushing for Osman until the final hours and missing out on the youngster while also failing to secure other targets.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have spoken to the representatives of Al-Ittihad forward Jota, who has fallen out of favour with the Saudi Arabian club. It's understood that multiple clubs in the Premier League are considering a move for Jota, who could be allowed to depart this window. The former Celtic man hasn't played a league fixture for his new club, which he joined in the summer, since September.