Highlights West Ham United were pursuing a move for Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman in the January transfer window.

The Hammers were not expecting immediate impact from Osman this season and had doubts about his ability to make a breakthrough.

Despite their efforts, West Ham failed to sign a forward in the winter window, but may make a strong move for a new winger in the summer.

West Ham United were pushing to sign Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman during the January transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers weren't expecting the youngster to make an immediate impact this season.

David Moyes and his recruitment team were actively working on bringing in an additional forward during the winter window, but they failed to get a deal over the line. It looked as though the capital club were close to bringing Osman to the London Stadium, but a deal fell through and it now looks as though he could be on his way to another Premier League side.

Injuries to Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, and Jarrod Bowen at times this season has amplified Moyes' shortage of options in attack, while Mohammed Kudus was also recently away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations. Moyes will now have to deal with what he's got, and his squad has only got smaller after Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma left the club.

Ibrahim Osman's failed move

During the January transfer window, West Ham were one of a host of sides who were hoping to secure the signature of Nordsjaelland youngster Osman. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano explained to GIVEMESPORT towards the end of the window that negotiations between the two parties were complicated and he refused to rule out the possibility of Osman staying with the Danish club and moving in the summer.

Ibrahim Osman's record at Nordsjaelland Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/02/2024

However, after failing to secure a move in the winter, Osman looks as though he could be on his way to England after all. As per Evening Standard, Brighton & Hove Albion are now closing in on signing the 19-year-old for a fee of £17m. Of course, with it being outside of the transfer window, the Seagulls will have to wait until at least the end of the campaign to see their new signing in action, but he's already completed his medical on the south coast.

Due to his age and lack of experience playing in a top league, it's undoubtedly going to take some time for Osman to adapt to playing in England's top flight. As a result, a move in the January transfer window might not have been overly beneficial for the young winger. Remaining with Nordsjaelland until the end of the season will allow him to continue his development for the rest of the season before he gets his big transfer in the summer.

Dean Jones - West Ham had doubts over Osman

Jones has suggested that West Ham had slight doubts as to whether Osman would be capable of making an immediate impact at the London Stadium. The journalist adds that negotiations regarding signing a winger were tricky and there were problems narrowing down targets to reinforce the position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It was tricky with negotiations. I still think there were slight problems in terms of narrowing down targets as to whose pick it was going to be on what type of player they got in. I'm not sure at the end of the day how much sense having a player like Osman would ever have made to West Ham this season because from what I understand there wasn't huge hopes for an immediate breakthrough for him anyway. Jota was an interesting one to pursue, but who knows how long it would take for him to find top form."

West Ham made late effort to sign Sarr

As mentioned, signing an additional forward was the priority for the Hammers during the winter window. However, Tim Steidten and Moyes clearly didn't want to panic and overpay for a new winger despite allowing Fornals and Benrahma to depart. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham made a late effort to bring Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr to the club, but a move failed to materialise.

Jones claimed that the Hammers were hoping to sign the former Watford forward on a straight loan until the end of the season, but Marseille were unwilling to do business in that way. After failing to get a deal over the line, the Hammers could make a strong attack on the market in the summer to secure a new winger.