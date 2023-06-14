Ibrahima Konate hasn't held back when asked about Liverpool's squad.

Liverpool had a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, finishing 5th in the Premier League and failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The French defender had a difficult term, too, having to overcome a series of injury problems. He did, however, play 13 of the last 14 matches before the final game of the season against Southampton.

On an individual level, he certainly finished strongly as Liverpool pushed for a top-four finish. But they just fell short and will be playing Europa League football next season.

A summer of change at Anfield

It's a summer of change at Anfield - not just the expansion of the Anfield Road End stand.

There are plenty of outgoings with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita being allowed to leave on a free transfer.

The Reds have already moved to bring in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton but they need several more if they're to compete with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Konate highlights Liverpool's lack of quality

And Konate knows it.

When asked about the quality of Liverpool's current squad, the centre back didn't hold back.

“I think we have four players leaving this season, Ox, Keita, Milner and Firmino," he told French outlet RMC. "We are obliged to replace them. If we don't replace them, how do we do it? We are understaffed and we lack quality? We can't play with young people at this level.”

Quotes you usually wouldn't expect from a player. But fans completely agreed with Konate's opinion. Check out the reaction:

What did Konate say about Khephren Thuram?

Another player Liverpool have been linked with is Khephren Thuram. And Konate is in no doubt the 22-year-old midfielder from Nice would be a good signing.

"I would be very happy for him [Thuram] to come to Liverpool and I would take him under my wing and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become," he said.

Konate added: "Khephren is like my little brother, he's someone I saw growing up. I was with his big brother in the training centre, but I saw him grow. I saw him perform and progress at a level... It was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection. I saw him at the training and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease.

"When I was in Leipzig and I signed for Liverpool, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong so you shouldn't listen to people. If Khephren has the opportunity to come to a club like Liverpool, I think he will be surprised the enthusiasm that will come behind him.

"It's up to him to work. He's still very young but he has an incredible margin for improvement so I'm confident."