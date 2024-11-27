Concerning footage has emerged of Ibrahima Konate following Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Real Madrid on Wednesday night. The Reds were outstanding on the night, as they returned to the summit of the Champions League table.

Each player was outstanding for the Merseyside outfit, but they were particularly resolute in defence, shutting out Kylian Mbappe and co., aside from conceding a clumsy penalty, which the Frenchman missed in the second half. Virgil van Dijk and Konate were largely untroubled, as they have been for much of this season, looking assured throughout against the reigning European champions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Conor Bradley and Ryan Gravenberch completed more defensive actions (5) against Real Madrid than Konate (4).

Konate Leaves Pitch Injured Following the Match

Defender looked to be in lots of pain at the end of the game

However, fan-recorded footage after the game appeared to show Konate limping off the pitch, having seemingly picked up a knock during the tie. The incident seemingly occurred late in the match when Endrick attempted to latch onto a through ball from Jude Bellingham, who was booed by home supporters throughout the tie. The Liverpool man blocked him out, but was seemingly caught by the forward as he went down.

Although it seemed fairly innocuous at the time, fan-recorded footage after the game appeared to show the French defender in a lot of pain. While he was not supported by staff off the pitch, he certainly didn't seem to be moving comfortably.

Considering how good Konate has been alongside Van Dijk throughout the season so far, the injury might give fans cause for concern given that they have a Premier League tie against Manchester City coming up at the weekend. The match will arguably have a huge say on Liverpool's title hopes, considering that they are already eight points clear of the Cityzens, which could extend to 11 with a win.

Speaking after the match, Slot made no mention of Konate's injury, with him likely still being assessed by the medical staff. Instead, he chose to praise what was an exceptional team performance by his squad on the night.