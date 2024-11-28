Liverpool duo Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate appeared to pick up injuries against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and Arne Slot has confirmed that they will both need to be assessed before they face Manchester City.

The Reds secured a sensational 2-0 victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid at Anfield, beating the Spanish side for the first time since 2009. Liverpool had a few injury problems to deal with to face Madrid, but Trent Alexander-Arnold did return to the squad as an unused substitute.

Towards the end of the game, Konate clashed with Endrick and appeared to hurt his knee in the challenge. The French centre-back needed treatment after the final whistle and was seen limping off the pitch. Bradley was substituted late in the game after picking up a hamstring problem, with Joe Gomez coming on as his replacement.

The Athletic's James Pearce has relayed quotes from Arne Slot on the Liverpool duo, and the Dutch manager has confirmed that both players need assessing...

“No, not yet. I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good, it’s difficult to judge so soon after a game. This is what happens during a season. We missed Trent (Alexander-Arnold), we missed (Diogo) Jota, we missed Alisson today. Trent was on the bench but couldn’t have started. Kostas (Tsimikas) we missed too. I’m really hoping that both of them (Konate and Bradley) will be available to play (against City) as we really want them available but if not then someone else will have to step up."

Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, giving Konate and Bradley little time to recover. It's set to be one of the biggest games of the Premier League season, with Liverpool starting to mount a strong lead at the top of the table and Pep Guardiola's side in a bit of a crisis.

A victory for Liverpool could be monumental in their race to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season. Three points for the Merseyside outfit will give them an 11-point lead over Man City, giving them a mountain to climb.