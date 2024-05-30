Highlights Talks are ongoing for Ibrahima Konate's contract extension at Anfield.

PSG are reportedly interested in securing Konate's signature.

Konate hints at a potential PSG move, failing to rule out joining the French club.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has established himself as a key player at Anfield, but according to a report from L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain have now declared their interest in securing his signature.

Konate has been a significant addition to Liverpool since his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021. With Joel Matip suffering a serious knee injury in the middle of the 2023/2024 season, the French centre-back has been a regular alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Jarell Quansah also providing some healthy competition.

With Arne Slot now officially announced as their new manager, the Dutch coach might be looking for a different profile of defender.

PSG Considering a Move for Liverpool's Konate

Talks are underway regarding a contract extension

According to a report from L'Equipe, talks over a new contract at Anfield have been ongoing for several months now, with the former Leipzig defender having two years remaining on his current deal. The article confirms that PSG would be interested in securing his signature, with intermediaries making it known that he's a player they are keen on.

Ibrahima Konate vs Jarell Quansah- 2023-2024 stats Konate Quansah Matches 17 (5) 13 (4) Goals 0 2 Pass Success 88% 88.8% Aerials Won Per Game 3.5 2.6 Tackles Per Game 1.6 1.5 Clearances Per Game 2.3 2.3 Statistics correct as of 30/05/2024

Given the ongoing contract talks and the player's positive contribution towards the Merseyside club, it appears that Konate has a promising future at Liverpool. His development and performance have been recognised by the Reds, and they appear to be keen to continue their relationship with him. As a result, it could be difficult for PSG to prise him away from Anfield.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic writer James Pearce has suggested that Konate would need to improve under Slot, hinting that the French defender might not suit his style of play. Pearce claims that Konate would have to develop with his on-the-ball ability, suggesting that he's lost a lot of confidence in the possession.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahima Konate is Liverpool's 16th most expensive signing in their history.

Konate Speaks Out on Liverpool Future

He's hinted at a PSG move

Back in 2023, Konate spoke out about his future at Liverpool, and he was quizzed on a potential move to PSG...

“Could I imagine myself wearing the red and blue of PSG? If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all.”

Although Konate doesn't appear to be pushing for a move to PSG any time soon, he's certainly not ruling it out. If the Ligue 1 outfit arrives with an offer on the table, it will be interesting to see how the 25-year-old will react.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored