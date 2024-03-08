Highlights Ibrahima Konate's injury status is uncertain after needing treatment against Sparta Prague, which could be a blow for Liverpool.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was substituted against Sparta Prague in the Europa League this week, and Jurgen Klopp has provided a worrying update ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp has been forced to deal with a host of injury problems over the last few weeks, but he's started to see a positive trend in terms of fitness. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have both returned to action, but it now looks like Konate has a chance of spending some time on the treatment table.

Konate Required Treatment Against Sparta Prague

The Reds secured an impressive 5-1 victory in the first leg of their Europa League tie with Sparta Prague, with the likes of Nunez and Salah given a chance to build up their fitness. Konate went down requiring treatment in the second half before being substituted, and Klopp has now provided an update on his fitness...

"We don't know [yet]. Ibou said to me when he passed me in that moment, 'I thought if I do another sprint then it could be bad.' So, he said he should be fine, but we don't know. Joey [Joe Gomez] is fine. We took him off, he played a lot of games so that was more rotation, precaution. Now let's see what is with Ibou."

With Joel Matip already unavailable, losing Konate ahead of a crucial game in the title race would be a major blow for the Merseyside club. It's a short turnaround before their next fixture, so Klopp will be desperate for his injury to settle down in time for the Man City clash.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahima Konate has missed 19 games through injury since signing for Liverpool in 2021.

Thankfully for Klopp, it appears that Joe Gomez will be fit enough to play, while Jarell Quansah completed 90 minutes against Sparta Prague. The German manager will have options if Konate is unavailable, but it would be a worrying blow nonetheless.

Liverpool Injury Problems Improving

Szoboszlai, Nunez, and Salah returning

Salah and Nunez have been struggling with fitness issues over the last few weeks, but the key duo appear to be fit and firing once again. Against Sparta Prague, Nunez started the game and found the back of the net with two impressive strikes, while Salah came off the bench to get some minutes in his legs.

Dominik Szoboszlai returned against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last week, and he was given another opportunity to rebuild his fitness against Sparta Prague, coming off the bench to score in the final seconds of the game. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch are still on the treatment table, but the situation is slowly improving at Anfield ahead of a crucial few months.

All stats via Transfermarkt