Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been a regular for Jurgen Kopp this season, but The Athletic reporter Andy Jones has hinted that they may need to sign an upgrade on Ibrahima Konate if they appoint Arne Slot this summer.

The Merseyside outfit are pushing to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to replace Klopp at the end of the season, with the Dutch manager recently admitting that he wants to take over at Anfield. The 45-year-old is likely to bring in a host of his own coaching staff if he signs on the dotted line, but he will also likely want to see reinforcements within the playing squad.

Liverpool Might Need Konate Upgrade

Slot relies on his defenders in the build-up

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic reporter Jones has discussed what we can expect to see from Slot in terms of his style of play. Konate has been named as a player who may struggle in the new system, hinting that it could be an area that Liverpool look to reinforce...

"From what I watched it was a lot more exciting than their performance report put out yesterday [versus Everton] and it's interesting actually, because there are certain similarities to sort of the way Klopp operates. But then there is differences as well. The first is the system now there's a 4-2-3-1 which Slot usually uses, which can sort of look a bit like a 4-3-3 at times, but essentially the build-up is very much around a double pivot which is a little bit different to Liverpool's build-up. I think there are certain players that might suit that a bit better than others. I think Ibrahima Konate initially comes to mind as someone who you would need to see improvements with on the ball. I think last night was clear evidence of that and he seems to have lost a fair bit of confidence in possession."

Whether Liverpool sign a replacement for Konate or not, there's no doubt they will need additional centre-backs in the summer transfer window regardless of who is in charge. Joel Matip has missed a large portion of the season due to injury and is also out of contract at the end of the campaign, so they could be left short of options heading into the new term.

Konate, who has been described as 'incredible' by Virgil van Dijk, has come under scrutiny at times this season, with his performance against Everton, where Liverpool were defeated 2-0 by their Merseyside rivals, producing further criticism. Journalist Ian Doyle has suggested that the French defender had a 'shocker' while also claiming that he's not been great for a while now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahima Konate has played 22 Premier League games for Liverpool this season.

Jamie Carragher Slams Liverpool Defender

Konate has been 'poor of late'

Speaking after Liverpool's disappointing defeat away to Everton, former defender Jamie Carragher suggested that the Reds may need to buy a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, claiming that Konate has been 'so poor of late'.

The former RB Leipzig man, who moved to Anfield for a fee of £36m, didn't have the best of games in the Merseyside derby, but Slot might have had concerns about a host of players in the squad if he watched that performance.

