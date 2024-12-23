Ibrahima Konate didn’t hold back in delivering a biting jab at Arsenal fans after responding to a post about Bukayo Saka’s latest injury setback. In a significant blow for the Gunners, Saka was forced off the pitch against Crystal Palace on Saturday, just 24 minutes into the match, visibly in discomfort as he clutched his right hamstring in pain.

Although Arsenal secured a dominant 5-1 victory without their star winger, Saka, on the right flank, the sight of him leaving Selhurst Park on crutches is a concerning one for their title hopes. While the exact length of time the England international will be sidelined remains unconfirmed, Mikel Arteta's anxious comments during his press conference hardly inspire confidence.

As the race for Premier League glory intensifies this winter, Liverpool fans seized the opportunity to poke fun at their rivals over this major setback. However, while a small group of Arsenal supporters has gained a reputation for celebrating injuries to their opponents, Konate was quick to call them out, reminding them of their missteps in the latest saga.

Konate Takes Brutal Shot At Arsenal Fans

What goes up must come down

Last month, after Konate sustained an injury in Liverpool's win over Real Madrid, one Arsenal fan took to X and wrote: "Rivalry aside I hope Konate's injury is serious." It's seen as basic human decency not to wish injury on other players, no matter their allegiances. But it's safe to say the Frenchman hasn't forgotten about the post.

After Saka's injury on Saturday, one Liverpool fan responded with a picture of Saka lying on the Selhurst Park turf and wrote: "Karma is a b****". However, while the two fans argued online, Konate quickly weighed in and suggested Liverpool supporters shouldn't stoop to that level. Konate replied to the thread:

"We are not like them… [eyes emoji], we wish no harm. Anyway, In Sha Allah big 3 pts today."

Konate remains sidelined and missed Liverpool’s 6-3 demolition of Tottenham on Sunday night, which saw them extend their lead to four points at the top. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta expressed concern over Saka’s hamstring injury, which caused the winger to leave Selhurst Park on crutches.

Arteta said, as per the Daily Mail: "He (Saka) felt something in his hamstring. He couldn’t continue. He will have to be assessed. Pretty worried about that one." Saka is a key player for the north London side, and without him, the Gunners will worry that the six-point gap to the Reds could only grow.