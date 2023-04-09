Liverpool and Arsenal played out one of the most exciting matches of the season on Sunday afternoon.

So much was riding on the game for both side.

At the start of play, Liverpool were 13 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League and needed a win to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were looking for a victory to go eight points clear of Man City at the top of the table once more.

The two sides went on to share the spoils in a Premier League classic.

Arsenal went two goals up inside 30 minutes but Liverpool came roaring back.

The match ended 2-2 with both sides having chances to win the match in the final moments.

Ibrahima Konate's monstrous challenge on Granit Xhaka in Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Ibrahima Konate played the full 90 minutes in the draw at Anfield.

He produced one of the most monstrous challenges of the season just after the half-time break.

Granit Xhaka produced a heavy touch inside his own half and Konate sensed an opportunity to win the ball.

The Frenchman came charging in and sent Xhaka flying with a crunching challenge.

The Liverpool fans inside the stadium went wild as they showed their appreciation to Konate's tackle. Watch the moment below...

Ibrahima Konate tweets after Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Konate had a golden opportunity to win the game in the dying moments for Liverpool but he saw his effort from close range brilliantly saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

The 23-year-old addressed that missed chance in his message to fans after the game.

He wrote on Twitter: "We showed great personality to come back from 2 goals down today. My chance late in the game was a big moment but unfortunately it just wouldn’t go in. We move on to the next. Thank you Anfield".

What next for Konate and Liverpool?

Konate and Liverpool will next be in action on Monday April 17 when they take on Leeds United in a must-win match at Elland Road.