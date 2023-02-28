Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate ‘should be in a good position’ to return to the matchday squad over the weekend

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate ‘should be in a good position’ to return to the matchday squad against Wolverhampton Wanderers, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport.

The 23-year-old picked up a hamstring problem in the Reds’ 2-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of January but could make his comeback imminently.

Liverpool injury news – Ibrahima Konate

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Konate was ‘near’ to completing his return from injury in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

“Ibou (Konate) is near but only two sessions after a long injury," Klopp said. "You can see when the boys come on, they aren't at their best yet.

“We have to make changes and we will. It's not that you come back from a long injury, and it clicks back to normal, Virgil (van Dijk) too.”

Liverpool has recently welcomed Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino back from their own respective fitness complaints, and Klopp will surely be eager to bolster his defensive ranks too.

The Anfield outfit have endured an underwhelming season, but they are still in contention to finish inside the top four and qualify for next term’s Champions League.

What has Dinnery said about Konate?

Dinnery has told GMS that Konate may have got up to ‘five sessions under his belt’ by the time Liverpool face Wolves on Wednesday evening.

He said: “Ibrahima Konate is back in training. By the time that next game comes along, he's probably got about four, possibly even five sessions under his belt.

“So, he should be in a good position to maybe return to that matchday squad, and that just means that it eases that burden with regards to having to maybe rush the likes of Joe Gomez back.”

How important is Konate?

Konate established himself as an important player for Liverpool last season following his £36 million move from RB Leipzig, racking up four goal contributions in 29 appearances.

The France international started both the Champions League final and the FA Cup final for Klopp’s charges last term and put up some impressive underlying numbers.

As per WhoScored, Konate won 2.9 aerial duels while making two tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 2.9 clearances, and 0.5 blocks per Champions League game in 2021/22, placing him in the top three for each metric when compared to his teammates.

Injuries have restricted Konate to just 10 outings so far this season, and his return to fitness cannot come soon enough for Liverpool.