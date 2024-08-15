Highlights Ice Cube invited the Netherlands to face the Big3 All-Stars, but FIBA refused.

FIBA's decision to decline the match is seen as fear by Ice Cube, who criticized the missed opportunity.

The Big3 league, founded by Ice Cube in 2017, gives retired NBA players $10k per game.

Legendary hip-hop artist Ice Cube is not happy with FIBA.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, is the founder of Big3, a three-on-three basketball competition that includes retired NBA players. Following the United States' poor showing in 3x3 Basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (the men finished in seventh place, while the women earned bronze), Jackson invited the gold medalists, the Netherlands, to take on a team of Big3 All-Stars.

The governing body of international basketball, however, had other ideas.

FIBA refused Jackson's request for the friendly match, preventing the Dutch team from taking on the best Big3 has to offer. According to Jackson, they were not given enough notice ahead of the proposed contest.

"They came with some technicality that they needed a three-week notice. Ten days is enough to figure out if you wanna do it or not."

Jackson, 55, thinks FIBA is squandering a good opportunity for growth for the 3x3 scene.

"They blew a huge opportunity for these guys and for sports fans, and for the game of 3x3. It would've gotten so much attention. We've still got the money up. They can send a few more teams and we can have a big cup. We can have a little tournament and see who's the best in the world, for real."

Despite their explanation, the Hollywood mogul thinks FIBA's decision comes down to one thing.

"FIBA is scared."

What is Big3?

Ice Cube started 3x3 league in 2017

Jackson launched Big3 in 2017, allowing retired professional basketball players to continue playing in a more relaxed environment. The league has grown significantly since its inception and now includes 12 teams and over 75 players.

The 2024 Big3 season has included cameos from several big names, like former NBA stars Joe Johnson, Jamal Crawford and Jason Richardson. Longtime NBA veterans like Jeff Teague, Paul Millsap and Michael Beasley are just a handful of familiar names who duked it out on the 3x3 court this summer.

Some legends of the game are also involved in the league as coaches, such as Gary Payton, Julius Erving, George Gervin and Rick Barry.

The season lasts 10 weeks, the last two of which are reserved for the playoffs, Celebrity Game and All-Star Game. The weekly slate of games is held at the same venue each week, with the league traveling to a different city every week.

Big3 players reportedly earn $10,000 per game plus additional performance-based bonuses. The league has sold four of its 12 franchises, with valuations coming in at $10 million per team.

Jackson publicly offered WNBA star Caitlin Clark a reported $15 million contract to join the Big3 before she was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

2024 Olympics 3x3 Results

Team USA fell flat in Paris

3x3 Basketball was introduced to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, and has since increased in popularity. The 3x3 tournament on both the men's and women's sides was eagerly anticipated in Paris.

For the ambitious Americans, however, the results on the court would fall short of the lofty expectations set by their counterparts in the regular 5x5 basketball event, as both the men's and women's teams won gold in France.

The men's 3x3 squad would finish a disappointing seventh in the final standings, winning only two of their seven games. The four-man team was led by former NBA sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette, who last appeared in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.

The Netherlands would claim gold, beating hosts France in the gold medal game. Lithunia would round out the podium, defeating Latvia to claim the bronze.

Many wondered why Team USA did not call upon some of Big3's biggest stars, with Jeff Teague even saying his Big3 squad would've performed better than the group the U.S. sent to Paris.

"It would have been dope. And we would have more talent in there. They would have to pay, though. We would've gotten Joe [Johnson, [Michael Beasley], Jordan Crawford. We would have killed them. It would have been lit, bro. I could've been a sub. We would've gotten a gold medal, sh**."

The American women, led by NCAA star Hailey Van Lith, faced their fair share of difficulties. Team USA won six of its 10 contests but had to settle for the bronze medal, beating Canada in the consolation final.