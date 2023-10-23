Highlights Sir Bobby Charlton, the football legend, has passed away at 86, leaving the sporting world in mourning and reflection.

He will be remembered for his brilliant career with Manchester United, playing 758 games and scoring 249 goals, as well as winning the European Cup, three league titles, and the FA Cup.

Sir Bobby also achieved greatness on the international stage, winning the 1966 World Cup with England and scoring 49 goals in 106 appearances, a record that has since been broken by Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane.

Following the death of football legend Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86, the sporting world has been left in a place of both mourning and reflection. Unsurprisingly, alongside the sadness there has also been space left to celebrate the brilliant career of the Manchester United icon.

Sir Bobby Charlton passes away aged 86

He will be remembered most fondly by the Old Trafford faithful as the attacking midfielder played 758 games for the Red Devils over the span of 17 years, scoring 249 goals during this time where he also won the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. Of course, he achieved greatness on the international stage as well, winning the 1966 World Cup with England and representing the Three Lions on 106 occasions – netting a previous record of 49 goals (which has since been beaten in the modern age by Wayne Rooney and then Harry Kane).

England record goalscorers Goals Appearances Harry Kane 61 87 Wayne Rooney 53 120 Sir Bobby Charlton 49 106 Gary Lineker 48 80 Jimmy Greaves 44 57 Michael Owen 40 89 Sir Tom Finney 30 76 Nat Lofthouse 30 33 Alan Shearer 30 63 Frank Lampard 29 106

Even long after his retirement, the former Ballon d’Or winner's love for Manchester United remained as strong as ever and this is best evidenced by an interview given in the aftermath of the English club's 1999 Champions League final win. Sir Bobby was absolutely delighted by the drama of the victory, saying: "I thought, this is what paradise is all about, it’s got to be."

Sir Bobby features with England legends in brilliant Carlsberg advert

Well, another brilliant clip that will be enjoyed by football lovers across the globe has emerged this week. Indeed, as shared on social media channel X (formerly Twitter), a Carlsberg advert from 2006 showed a collection of England legends all reunited for a Sunday League kick-about on a cold November day in Barking. World Cup winners such as Sir Bobby, Jack Charlton and Alan Ball all feature, while former Three Lions like Stuart Pearce, Peter Beardsley and Bryan Robson also make the cut. Iconic manager Sir Bobby Robson oversees the 8-0 thrashing of a local pub team.

The advert was created by Saatchi & Saatchi as part of Carlsberg's 2006 World Cup advertising budget, and ends with the famous line: "Carlsberg don't do pub teams. But if they did, they'd probably be the best pub team in the world." According to an interview with the executive creative director Kate Stanners in the Independent at the time The Charltons were the biggest stars to book for the "Old Lions" shoot. She explained: "After we got them - and it was either both of them, or neither of them - their agents phoned us up and said, 'I don't know how you did it'."

Other former England stars such as Chris Waddle, Peter Reid, Peter Shilton, Terry Butcher, Peter Beardsley and Des Walker also came on board to make up the Old Lions XI. And it may have cost a significant chunk of Carlsberg's £10.5m World Cup advertising budget to get made, but it will go down as one of the most memorable football adverts in English television history and was even dubbed "the best advert we've ever seen" by those at Sky Sports' former show Soccer AM. Featuring the late, great Sir Bobby, this video feels just a bit more special now.