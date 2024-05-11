Highlights Belichick joins Peyton & Eli Manning on ManningCast for the 2024 season.

Belichick has recently impressed with his football knowledge and humor.

Fans should enjoy Belichick's insights on ManningCast as he considers his future.

Legendary coach Bill Belichick will not be on an NFL sideline during the 2024 season, but he will be in the living rooms of millions across the country.

It was announced by Hall of Fame quarterback, and current co-host of ESPN's Monday Night Football hit alternative broadcast "ManningCast", Peyton Manning, that the legendary coach would be joining him along with his brother Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning as a regular staple for the 2024 season.

Manning announced while live on the Pat McAfee Show that Belichick would join the show as a permanent guest and provide plenty of great analysis and insights.

The announcement comes after Belichick stole the show while live on air with McAfee at the NFL Draft in April, and most recently the Roast of Tom Brady.

Belichick Has Been Impressing In Front of the Camera

His recent performances suggest he may be better served retiring from the NFL sideline

At the draft, it seemed like Belichick was a natural for television, and with over 40 years of football under his belt, he was able to give in-depth commentary that very few others would be able to provide.

When it comes to football knowledge, there are very few that could even come close to topping Belichick, but he was also able to start to show off his personality, and a deadpan sense of humor that many did not see while he was on the sidelines and at the podium in New England.

To continue his hot streak, Belichick made an appearance at the Roast of Tom Brady and stole the show.

Belichick's dry and self-deprecating style of humor won over the audience, and it appeared that he and his former quarterback were on good terms after things ended abruptly in New England.

2024 will be the first year in a career that dates back to 1975 that Belichick will not be on the sidelines. Belichick has not made any announcements about his future and there is still a strong possibility that he will return to the league for the 2025 season as either a coach or as an executive, though he's done so well in front of the camera that he might actually consider ending his pursuit of the all-time coaching wins record and setting up shop as a top NFL pundit full-time.

Football fans should take advantage of the insight that Belichick is able to give out on the ManningCast this year because it might not be for long.

The allure of television and a more relaxed lifestyle could end up being what Belichick is looking for in this new stage of his career, but if the right team, and more importantly, the right quarterback, come knocking in 2025, he could soon be right back in the hunt for another Lombardi.

Source: The Pat McAfee Show (via Adam Schefter)

