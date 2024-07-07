Highlights Patrick Mahomes' 2017 Panini National Treasure card sold for $173k.

A similar card was sold for $4.3 million in 2021, numbered 1 instead of 10.

Mahomes has had a successful career, winning three Super Bowls and multiple awards, and the Chiefs have consistently made the AFC Championship since he became the starting quarterback.

A rare rookie card of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently sold at an auction for $173k.

The card in question is a 2017 Panini National Treasure card with an autographed jersey patch numbered to 10. Beckett gave the card a mint 9 grade, and the autograph was a 10.

The final price was $173,240 when considering the buy premium that Goldin's, a self-proclaimed "global destination for high-end collectibles", sets on their cards.

Per Goldin, this card is "quite simply the most iconic NFL rookie card ever produced by Panini." While this card was sold at just over $173,000, it's not the most expensive Mahomes card ever purchased.

Other Mahomes Card Sales and the Chiefs in 2024

Mahomes was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

Going back to 2021, LJ's Card Shop, located in New Albany, Ohio, purchased a 2017 Panini Treasure Mahomes card for $4.3 million. It's essentially the same card as the one that sold for $173k, but it was No. 1 as opposed to No. 10, which increased the value exponentially.

These high card sales come as Mahomes continues to build an all-time resume. He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and since then, he's won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, two league MVPs, one NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, two First-Team All-Pro selections, one Second-Team All-Pro nod, and six Pro Bowl invitations.

In 2023, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl after Mahomes put up 4,183 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes Career Stats Year Team Passing Yards Passing TDs Passing INTs 2017 KC 284 0 1 2018 KC 5097 50 12 2019 KC 4031 26 5 2020 KC 4740 38 6 2021 KC 4839 37 13 2022 KC 5250 41 12 2023 KC 4183 27 14

Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season, but they did so in 2019 and 2022 as well. Now, after going back-to-back, they're looking for a three-peat. They're the first team to go back-to-back since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018, they've made six straight AFC Championships, winning four of them.

Now, six years into his career as a starting QB, he's won the Super Bowl in half of them and has a reasonable shot at reaching and/or surpassing former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's record of seven.

Will the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl again this upcoming season? Will they become an explosive offense again after a down year, passing-wise, from Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2023? We'll find out.

