Highlights The Boston Celtics dominate due to strong three-point shooting & playoff matchup confidence. Boston is ready to take on anyone in the first round.

The Milwaukee Bucks benefit from facing the Philadelphia 76ers with a potentially injured Embiid in the playoffs.

The Knicks, Cavs, & Magic all eye the Indiana Pacers for favorable matchups with strong defenses.

With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, seeds two through eight are still shifting, and it's anybody's game. The only seed set in stone is the powerhouse Boston Celtics, who are in a comfortable 12-game lead for first place in the east.

Some teams match up well against other teams and some would be nightmare matchups. Every team is striving to get the matchup they want in the first round, to have an advantage to potentially advance further into the playoffs.

1 Boston Celtics

Ideal matchup: Chicago Bulls

The Celtics have been dominant this season. They have the best record in the NBA by 6.5 games and their lead in the Eastern Conference is even greater. They have taken care of business within their conference with a record of 38-8 against East Teams.

The Celtics could realistically take on any team within the Play-In picture and be confident of winning in six or less. There are two significantly easier matchups in the play-in picture, which are the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, who are the 9th and 10th seeds.

The Bulls would likely be a more advantageous matchup for the Celtics. They allow their opponents to make the second-most threes per game out of any team in the league. The Celtics happen to make the most threes per game of any team in the league, with an average of 16.6 a game, nearly two more per game than the second-place Golden State Warriors.

Boston Celtics' record when Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum score 25+ Category Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Less than 25 25-10 14-7 More than 25 24-5 39-7

The Bulls simply would not be able to match the Celtics' abilities at both ends of the floor. The Celtics desperately need Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to both be on their a-games in the playoffs in order to win a title.

2 Milwaukee Bucks

Ideal matchup: Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a roller-coaster year. They went from trading for Damian Lillard to firing Adrian Griffin to hiring Doc Rivers all in the span of five months. They are finally hitting a stride after struggling initially after the hiring of Rivers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard numbers under both coaches Player Giannis Antetokounmpo Damian Lillard Category PPG RPG APG PPG RPG APG Under Adrian Griffin 31.0 11.7 6.2 25.3 4.3 6.8 Under Doc Rivers 29.9 11.0 6.8 23.0 4.5 7.5

The Bucks are in a situation where, if the standing shook out how they stand now, they would face either the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers in a first-round series. Both teams present a variety of challenges in a playoff series, but the 76ers would likely be a better matchup for the Bucks.

Joel Embiid, the reigning league MVP, has been out since he tore his meniscus. Since then, the 76ers have gone 10-17, dropping significantly in the standings. They will get Embiid back for their playoff run, but even if they do, will he be in the same form he was earlier in the season?

The Bucks should want the 76ers in a first-round matchup. They likely wouldn't be facing a fully healthy Embiid and the Sixers would still be adjusting to basketball with Embiid back on the floor.

3 New York Knicks

Ideal matchup: Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks have found their superstar in Jalen Brunson. He has led the Knicks to a 15-8 record without co-star Julius Randle playing. The Knicks are 0-3 when neither of them play.

Jalen Brunson's stats with and without Julius Randle this season Category With Julius Randle Without Julius Randle PPG 26.6 28.8 RPG 3.9 3.1 APG 6.5 6.6

The Knicks have been able to climb in the standings since Randle's injury back in late January. They have also been without starting center Mitchell Robinson, who recently announced he would return to the lineup for the playoffs.

Backup center, Isaiah Hartenstein, has been incredible in Robinson's absence. He has averaged 8.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game as a starter, with an offensive rating of 140 and a defensive rating of 105.

The Indiana Pacers are currently slotted to play the Knicks in the first round, and the Knicks should hope that is the matchup. The Pacers rank second to last in opponents' points per game, while the Knicks are second best in that category. Most stats lean in favor of the Knicks, who have an average offense and elite defense, while the Pacers have an elite offense but bottom-of-the-barrel defense.

4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Ideal matchup: Indiana Pacers

For reasons similar to the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers' best matchup would be against the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers currently are the fifth-best team in opponents' points per game.

In most playoff settings, teams that are better at defense prevail over teams with better offenses. The Cavaliers have a top-five defense and a middle-of-the-pack offense.

Their off-season addition of Max Strus was a great addition alongside the star guard duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Donovan Mitchell with and without Darius Garland this season Category With Garland Without Garland PPG 26.3 29.1 RPG 5.5 5.1 APG 5.4 7.1

The Cavaliers have had injuries to Mitchell, Garland, and Evan Mobley this year. They need all of them to stay healthy in order to hope to have a deep playoff run, which they all seem to be heading into the playoffs.

5 Orlando Magic

Ideal matchup: Indiana Pacers

Similar to both the Cavaliers and Knicks, the Orlando Magic are in the top five in opponents' points per game, which is an ideal strategy to take on the Pacers.

The Magic and Pacers also have rosters compromised by players with little to no playoff experience, which is unlike any other team in the playoff field.

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers in paint ppg vs. opponent paint ppg Category Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Points in Paint 52.2 57.3 Opponents Points in Paint 47.7 59.0

Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, two of the most underrated players in the league, the Magic remain a team that could be dangerous in a playoff setting. They are one of the least talked about elite defenses in the league and have players like Jonathan Isaac who are spark plugs.

6 Indiana Pacers

Ideal matchup: Milwaukee Bucks

The Pacers are an extremely high-powered offense. They have scored the most points per game since the 1983-84 NBA season with 122.7 points a game. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, who is arguably the best playmaker in the league, the Pacers are fast and dangerous on offense.

The Pacers are fourth in the league in fastbreak points and first in the league in points in the paint. The Bucks are in the bottom half of the league for opponent's points per game and opponent's points in the paint.

Pacers record against top-10 defenses vs rest of the league Category vs. top-10 defenses vs. rest of the league Record 13-14 28-19

The Pacers won four out of the five matchups between the two teams, with them all being high-scoring contests. The Pacers want to play someone who has a below-average defense and they are stuck in a spot where the only potential matchup that fits that criteria is the Bucks.

7 Miami Heat

Ideal matchup: Milwaukee Bucks

After becoming only the second eighth-seed to reach the NBA Finals last year, the Miami Heat are in a very similar situation this season. They are sitting in the Play-In tournament as of now, only one game back of the guaranteed sixth-place spot. They will need Jimmy Butler to be in prime playoff form, as he happens to be every postseason, in order to make another run at the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler regular season numbers vs. playoff numbers as a Heat Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 21.4 24.7 RPG 6.1 6.8 APG 5.7 5.7

The Heat are a great defensive team and are third in opponents' points per game. They have an inconsistent offense, but if Jimmy Butler takes the next step in the playoffs again, their offense also takes a leap.

The Bucks currently are 19th in opponents' points per game. The Heat were able to knock them out in five games last postseason, so maybe history could repeat itself.

8 Philadelphia 76ers

Ideal matchup: Orlando Magic

Will Joel Embiid be fully healthy for the NBA playoffs? That is the ultimate question. If he is, will he show up and prove he can be the same dominant player in the postseason?

The Sixers have a lot of questions surrounding them heading into the playoffs. Embiid is now 30 years old and with his mounting injury problems, a quick out in the playoffs could possibly end his tenure as a 76er.

Joel Embiid regular season vs. playoffs in career Category Regular season Playoffs PPG 27.8 24.0 RPG 11.2 10.9 APG 3.6 2.8 FG% 50.4% 46.1% 3P% 33.9% 28.0%

The Magic would be a good first-round matchup for the Sixers if they finish the season well to get out of the Play-In picture. The Magic are a young team with the majority of their team not having any playoff experience.

Although the Magic are one of the top defenses, their centers Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner don't stand much of a chance against Embiid's dominant game on the floor.

9 Chicago Bulls

Ideal matchup: Milwaukee Bucks

The Bulls are in a spot where they have a very low chance of playing anyone outside the Boston Celtics if they happen to make the playoffs. They should desperately try to reach the eighth seed before the end of the regular season to avoid that, but they will need either the 76ers or the Heat to lose the majority of their final games.

The Bulls are in a unique situation where their core is a mix of young players and aging players. They have refused to trade any pieces of their core, and have missed having Lonzo Ball on the court. They also lost star guard Zach Lavine for the season.

In Ball's absence, Coby White has stepped up and has been among those in the Most Improved Player conversation.

Coby White 2022-23 to 2023-24 Category 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season PPG 9.7 19.3 RPG 2.9 4.7 APG 2.8 5.2

If the Bulls want to make the playoffs, they will need big performances from White and DeMar DeRozan in the play-in games.

10 Atlanta Hawks

Ideal matchup: Just making the playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks are slotted in the 10th and final Play-In spot. They have a basically zero percent chance of making it above the 9th or 10th seed, so if they make the playoffs they would be slotted to play the Celtics.

The Hawks lost Trae Young to a hand injury in February, and he has been out since. If they want to make the playoffs, they will need him to be healthy for the play-in tournament. Ironically, they have had a better winning percentage without Young than they did with him, but he is easily their best player, and they would struggle in a playoff atmosphere without him. Dejounte Murray has stepped up in his absence.

Dejounte Murray with and without Trae Young this season Category With Young Without Young PPG 21.0 25.6 RPG 5.1 5.4 APG 5.0 9.0

The Most Improved Player candidate, Jalen Johnson, has also been a big surprise for the Hawks this season. He has averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals a game this year, more than doubling his season averages in all of those categories from a season ago.

The Hawks likely don't stand much of a chance against the Celtics, but they are coming off a big comeback win against them without Young. Making the playoffs would help give some of their younger players like Johnson some valuable playoff experience.