Highlights Matchups in the NBA playoffs vary depending on teams' strengths & weaknesses and could decide a series.

Some teams, like the Nuggets, Thunder, and Timberwolves, have ideal matchups against others due to their advantages.

Play-In experience is vital, and teams like the Rockets hope to secure a spot to gain essential playoff-setting experience.

The NBA playoffs are approaching fast, with under 10 or so games for each squad left in the season. There is still wiggle room for teams to move up or down in the standings, so no matchups are set in stone.

Every team has their strengths and weaknesses, which creates a variety of unique matchups. Depending on those traits, a matchup can considerably favor one team over the other. The ideal matchup varies for each team and could ultimately decide a playoff series.

Teams hope they can have as many advantages as they can over the team they play in the playoffs but not everyone gets their desired matchup.

1 Denver Nuggets

Ideal matchup: Golden State Warriors

The Denver Nuggets are the reigning champions for a reason. They have a dominant starting five, and their last few drafts have solidified their bench to be serviceable in playoff scenarios. The deadliest aspect of the Nuggets is obviously Nikola Jokić, but their size and athleticism separate them from many teams in the Western Conference.

The Golden State Warriors are a very small team. They are the third-shortest team by average height, while the Nuggets are the fourth-tallest team in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets v. Golden State Warriors Team Heights Team Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors Average Height 6'7½" 6'6"

The Nuggets have currently won seven straight games against the Warriors since losing to them in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. Jokic dominated the matchup against the smallest Warriors every time. In his last 10 games against the Warriors, he's averaging 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

Ideal matchup: Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a really young team. Their average age is 25 years old, yet they've been playing lights-out this regular season. They've been stepping up to the plate and beating good teams on a nightly basis.

Their biggest problem is a lack of experience. From their roster, only six players have ever reached the playoffs. Most of their playoff experience comes from Gordon Hayward and a little from Bismack Biyombo, who is only averaging six minutes a contest. Despite this, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have made big jumps this year and have created a great core between them and Chet Holmgren.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams Improvement Category SGA 2022-23 SGA 2023-24 JW 2022-23 JW 2023-24 PPG 31.4 30.4 14.1 19.3 RPG 4.8 5.6 4.5 4.0 APG 5.5 6.3 3.3 4.5 FG% 51.0% 54.0% 52.1% 54.0% 3P% 34.5% 36.7% 35.6% 44.2%

Knowing how important playoff experience can be in the playoffs, the perfect matchup for the Thunder would be the inexperienced Houston Rockets. In the three contests they've faced off in so far, the Thunder won two in convincing fashion, while losing the other early in the season. They play again a fourth time on March 27th to decide the season series.

Like the Thunder, the Rockets also lack playoff experience. They have players who have been to the playoffs and seen success, like Fred VanVleet and Jeff Green. Most of their roster has no or little playoff experience. Out of the 12 players who average 10 or more minutes for them this season, only four have played in more than 10 playoff games.

In order for this matchup to come to fruition, the Thunder would most likely need to finish as the number one seed out West, and the Rockets will have to make up ground on the Warriors. They hold the tie-breaker over the Nuggets, making it an achievable feat.

3 Minnesota Timberwolves

Ideal matchup: Sacramento Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves started the year red-hot. Since they have cooled down a little, with various injuries, especially to Karl Anthony-Towns. Anthony Edwards has been leading the team to a winning record since Towns' injury.

Anthony Edwards' numbers with/without Karl Anthony-Towns Category With Towns Without Towns Games Played 57 15 PPG 25.8 24.9 RPG 5.2 6.8 APG 5.0 5.1

The Sacramento Kings would be a stellar matchup for the Timberwolves. The Kings' offense is based around the success of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. The Timberwolves have a huge advantage defensively against the Kings' offense with their lockdown number one defense.

They also are a much larger team across the board than the Rockets. The Timberwolves' trio of Naz Reid, Towns, and Rudy Gobert is an advantage against many teams. The Kings have players to match their height, but not their physicality.

The Kings currently are the second-worst team in opponent three-point percentage and the Timberwolves are second in three-point percentage, which is another thing the Timberwolves could easily exploit.

The Timberwolves would need some things to fall into place in order to face the Kings, but it is not out of the picture with how much the standings have been shifting. The biggest question remains, can they win a series if Towns doesn't play?

4 Los Angeles Clippers

Ideal matchup: Sacramento Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers can be a dangerous team when they are healthy. Their main problem in the last few years has been exactly that - staying healthy.

Kawhi Leonard has shown the world that he can be the best player in any given season, but Paul George and James Harden both remain disappointing in playoff settings.

As mentioned before, the Kings are a bad three-point defending team, and the Clippers rank fourth in three-point percentage, including being first in the league on the road. George, Leonard, and Harden are all great three-point shooters who could easily take advantage of that.

Paul George Regular Season vs. Playoffs in Career as a Clipper Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 23.0 24.2 RPG 6.0 8.2 APG 4.6 4.7 SPG 1.5 1.2 FG% 45.4% 42.5% 3P% 39.4% 33.5%

The Clippers are in desperate need of their stars showing up in the playoffs, especially George. What better team to show up against than the Kings, a team that is not known for its defense?

5 New Orleans Pelicans

Ideal matchup: Los Angeles Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans are a unique team. They have a good balance of star power, defense, and three-point shooting. What they need in the playoffs is either one of their stars, Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson, to play consistently dominant basketball.

The Clippers can be a dangerous team in a playoff setting, but as each game goes on, it becomes more likely these two will be slotted in the four-seed and five-seed series. The rest of the season will likely determine who ends up with the home-court advantage.

For the Pelicans, accepting this matchup would be a great step in showing their growth as a team. They have been a Play-In team the last two seasons and finally seem slotted to have a guaranteed playoff spot. They won three of the four games against the Clippers this year, all of them being close. Their young core has matured to where this is a matchup that can go either way.

Both teams have been bad teams in clutch games, so the matchup is pretty even across the board. The Clippers are a much older team and the Pelicans are young and like to run. Their energy and ability to defend give them an edge over the Clippers, who are very inconsistent defensively.

Pelicans vs Clippers in close games Category New Orleans Pelicans Los Angeles Clippers Win % 38.5% 41.7%

6 Phoenix Suns

Ideal matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin Durant finally playing against his former team, where he started, would create some intense, dramatic games. The Thunder have done a terrific job rebuilding after his departure, but they are inexperienced in a playoff atmosphere.

The Phoenix Suns are driven by their star power and would clearly have an advantage over the Thunder in that aspect. What the Suns lack is depth, which is still concerning, but not as big of a concern in a playoff setting where starters play more minutes. Most of their rotation has significant playoff experience, which would be another advantage over the Thunder.

One of the biggest advantages the Suns would have over the Thunder is rebounding. They average 52.4 rebounds a game this season, 10.1 a game being offensive rebounds, while the Thunder only average 48.8 per game.

Giving a team like the Suns a second chance on offense is not ideal, especially with deadly shooters like Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Durant. Booker has been one of the biggest playoff risers in the past few seasons as well, making their starting lineup that much more dangerous.

Devin Booker 2022-23 Regular Season vs. Playoffs Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 27.8 33.7 RPG 4.5 3.7 APG 5.5 7.2 FG% 49.4% 58.5%

Grayson Allen is an X-factor in any series as well. He leads the entire NBA in three-point percentage, shooting 47.9 percent from the arc. That is two percent higher than anybody else in the league.

7 Sacramento Kings

Ideal matchup: New Orleans Pelicans

The Kings have an offense that runs mostly through their big man, Domantas Sabonis. When they run their offense through him, they play much better and their offense is free-flowing.

The Kings got their first taste of the playoffs last season when they lost in seven games to the Warriors. This year they're looking to make a deeper playoff run with a very similar roster.

Against most of the Western Conference playoff teams, the Kings have a losing record. They also have a losing record against the Pelicans, but three of their losses came within the first 20 games of the new season before the Kings hit their groove.

Out of all the Western Conference playoff teams, the Pelicans shoot the least threes, which the Kings struggle against. The Pelicans are heavily reliant on the mid-range, which is good because Sabonis isn't much of a shot blocker either.

In this potential matchup, it's a pretty level playing field, which is good for the Kings, who have struggled against the Western Conference this season.

8 Dallas Mavericks

Ideal matchup: Sacramento Kings

It is a long shot, but if the Dallas Mavericks and Kings both end the year well, they could end up as the four and five seeds. The Mavericks just dominated the Kings in a March 26th contest where the Mavericks won 132-96. They have lost the other two games against the Kings this season, so far.

The reason the Mavericks should hope to play the Kings in the playoffs is simply star power. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are incredibly dynamic. They are an offensive machine with the ability to score anywhere on the court.

Luka Dončić Regular Season vs. Playoffs 2019-22 Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 28.3 32.5 RPG 8.8 9.3 APG 8.7 7.9 FG% 46.6% 47.3%

The Mavericks trading for P.J. Washington and trading for Daniel Gafford has worked extremely well as they are 14-6 in the span since acquiring those two. They've improved on defense in that time and have added rim runners next to their two-star play-makers.

The Kings will not have anybody to stop Dončić or co-star Irving. Although the Mavericks also aren't a very talented defensive team, their offense can be overpowering if both Dončić and Irving are hitting shots.

9 Los Angeles Lakers

Ideal matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers are still a threat as long as they make it into the playoffs. Any team led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James is going to be a contender, despite who their teammates are. James always knows when to put his foot on the gas when his team needs it.

The Lakers have also had some of their supporting cast stepping up, especially since the all-star break.

Supporting Cast Stats Post-All-Star Category Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura PPG 17.1 14.9 RPG 5.5 4.6 APG 6.0 1.1

Both Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves have received more minutes since the All-Star break, and the Lakers have been 10-6 in that span. James also missed games during that span, allowing others to step up.

The Lakers' chemistry is growing and facing a young team like the Thunder is exactly the matchup they should hope for heading into the playoffs. With the roll the Lakers are on, they could easily carry that momentum into the playoffs and beat a healthy Thunder squad, whose core is compromised by players with little to no playoff experience.

10 Golden State Warriors

Ideal matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Warriors feel like they are far from their dynasty days. Between the constant drama coming from Draymond Green to the disappointing results of the Chris Paul trade, it has not been a great season for the Warriors. They are a small and aging team. Realistically, this might be their last chance at a playoff run with their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green.

Warriors with and without Chris Paul and Draymond Green Player Record with Record without Chris Paul 24-23 13-11 Draymond Green 26-20 11-14

They are 5-7 in their last 12 games. They finish the year playing against five playoff teams and six lottery teams, one being the Rockets, who are right on their tail for the 10th seed. The 10th seed could come down to whoever wins that big matchup.

If they are to get into the playoffs, they would hope to get up to the eighth seed in their final stretch to have a chance to play the Thunder. As mentioned previously, the Thunder lack playoff experience and the Warriors have one of the rosters with the most playoff experience.

11 Houston Rockets

Ideal matchup: Anyone, just make the Play-In

The Rockets have been on a roll as of late, winning nine straight games, mainly thanks to Jalen Green's improved play. They are inching closer and closer to the Warriors, who currently hold the 10th and final Play-In spot. With seven games to go, they are only three games back of the 10th seed.

Jalen Green's numbers pre/post All-Star break Category Pre-All-Star Post-All-Star PPG 18.0 24.6 RPG 4.8 5.5 FG% 41.1% 45.6% 3P% 30.7% 39.5%

The Rockets' only goal should be making the Play-In. Even if they were to lose in the first game, any playoff-setting experience for some of their young guys would be vital.

If they can continue their streak, they could knock the struggling Warriors completely out of the playoff picture, which would be a brutal end to their dynasty. It would also give the Rockets their first chance to play for a playoff spot since they made the playoffs with James Harden in the 2019-20 NBA season.

There is also a chance their young star center, Alperen Sengun, returns if the Rockets are able to stay close enough to reach the Play-In.