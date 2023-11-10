Highlights Despite spells on the bench, Idrissa Gueye is still a key figure in Sean Dyche's Everton team, contributing to their improved defensive solidity this season.

Gueye will be desperate for game time, despite being 34 years old, for a key reason next year.

Everton are targeting a midfielder ahead of January, with Assan Ouedraogo on their shortlist, but it's not going to be easy to secure his signature.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has endured spells out of Sean Dyche's side in the last few weeks, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the likelihood of him playing a regular role this season.

At the age of 34, Gueye isn't going to be able to play as often as he might have earlier in his career. With Amadou Onana and James Garner performing well as a midfield two recently, the Senegal international has spent some time watching from the sideline.

However, with Onana ruled out of Everton's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, Gueye was named in the starting XI, showing that he's still a key figure in Dyche's team. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder isn't the same player he once was, but the Toffees need all players to contribute throughout the campaign considering the small squad that Dyche has at his disposal.

Idrissa Gueye won't be happy with a lack of game time

Although Gueye can't expect Dyche to rely on him every single week, especially when the Merseyside club play three games in six days like they have recently, the veteran midfielder will be desperate to feature regularly in the Premier League. The 34-year-old still produces when given an opportunity, with the defensive side of the game vital to Everton's improved solidity this season.

Everton - James Garner, Amadou Onana, and Idrissa Gueye - 2023/24 Premier League stats Garner Onana Gueye Appearances 10 (1) 10 8 Goals 1 0 0 Assists 1 0 0 Overall rating 6.91 6.93 6.51 Tackles per game 2.5 2.8 2.3 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 0.6 Stats according to WhoScored

In Senegal's latest game against Cameroon, Gueye was only given a place on the bench. With the African Cup of Nations approaching, the Everton man will need regular minutes in order to become a starter ahead of the tournament, which begins in January. Despite his age, Gueye reiterated his desire to continue playing for his country earlier in the season...

"Why do you want me to stop? Honestly, I don’t know, only God knows. We are here to represent our country, to compete. We are competitors and we are always happy to come to the national team."

Gueye is still going to play an important role throughout the season, especially with Garner and Onana still learning their trade. It's hugely beneficial to Dyche that he has three capable midfielders to choose from, but keeping the Everton trio happy simultaneously will be a tricky task for the former Burnley manager.

Brown has suggested that it makes sense for Gueye not to be playing every single week, as he's not capable of performing to the best of his abilities when the games come thick and fast. The journalist adds that Gueye is still very important to this Everton side from a defensive perspective, so there are times when he will be needed in the middle of the park. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"If you look at Idrissa Gueye's stats in key areas, they're still pretty marquee. He's elite at doing the things that Sean Dyche needs him to do in terms of breaking up play, intercepting the ball, making tackles. I just think that at this stage of his career it does make more sense for him not to have to play every game. You can see sometimes when he's had to play two games in quick succession that he isn't always the force that he could be sometimes, because there's a lot of miles on the clock now. I think he's a valuable squad player."

Sean Dyche needs to find a long-term replacement

With Gueye now 34 and potentially heading to the African Cup of Nations in January, Dyche and his recruitment team could prioritise bringing in an additional midfielder when the transfer window opens for business. Even if the Senegalese midfielder wasn't jetting off on international duty, he's not going to be able to play at the highest level for too much longer.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, who has a release clause of around £15m. Although the youngster is only 17 years old, he's already become a regular for the German side, and the Toffees could look to beat Brighton and Liverpool to secure his signature. However, it might not be the upcoming window where Everton replace him, with Brown previously telling GIVEMESPORT that permanent signings won't be easy in January.