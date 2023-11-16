Highlights Everton star Idrissa Gueye has had limited game time this season, but journalist Paul Brown believes he still plays an important role for manager Sean Dyche.

Gueye, despite his age of 34, is still considered an elite player who excels at breaking up play, intercepting the ball, and making tackles.

While Gueye may not start every game, Brown believes that his experience and ability to contribute off the bench will be huge for Dyche and his backroom staff.

Everton star Idrissa Gueye has endured a tricky start to 2023/24, though journalist Paul Brown have revealed why he still has an ‘important role to play’ for Toffees boss Sean Dyche, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Dyche’s side have seen an upturn in performance and results as of late, having won six of their last nine outings across all competitions. Gueye, on the other hand, has been used sporadically in that sequence, despite being a regular in Dyche’s two-man central midfielder partnership in the early embers of the campaign.

Gueye may struggle to dislodge Onana and Garner

The Senegal mainstay returned to Goodison Park from Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee, per Sky Sports, after amassing 111 appearances for the French powerhouse. Upon his return, the midfielder featured in every Premier League game possible but has found game time in 2023/24 much harder to come by.

Gueye, now at the ripe age of 34, has to contend with the likes of Amadou Onana and James Garner, a pairing that Dyche has typically opted for in recent weeks. The aforementioned duo has been a key component of the turnaround witnessed in Merseyside and Dyche has no reason to rotate, unless injuries or unavailability becomes an issue.

That said, Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gueye is still at an ‘elite level’ and is adept at performing what Dyche requires him to do, which includes breaking up the play, intercepting the ball and making tackles.

Everton - James Garner, Amadou Onana, and Idrissa Gueye - 2023/24 Premier League stats Garner Onana Gueye Appearances 11 (1) 11 8 (1) Goals 1 0 1 Assists 1 0 0 Overall rating 6.90 6.85 6.62 Tackles per game 2.6 2.5 2.3 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 0.6 All statistics per WhoScored

Of course, he cannot expect to start every game with Dyche looking to condition Onana and Garner to the all-intense style of the English topflight. The seasoned veteran still produces when the opportunity presents itself and is able to complement his midfield partners, whose roles involve aiding Everton’s attack. Gueye, however, is solely utilised for his defensive traits, given he has scored a mere five goals and notched a further six assists in his 154-game Everton career.

Brown believes that Gueye, who pockets £80,000-a-week at his current employers, will have a ‘very important’ role to play this season under Dyche’s watch. Able to slot into the side with ease, despite his lack of minutes, the journalist insisted that he can still perform at a high level when called upon. On Gueye’s current situation, Brown also reiterated that, despite him not starting every game, his contribution from the bench will be ‘huge’ for Dyche and his backroom staff. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I think he's going to be very important this season. I said before I think that he's the kind of experienced professional who is going to be able to slot into the team quite seamlessly if he's missed a game or been rested and will still produce at a high level. I just think he's someone who doesn't need a consistent run of games to maintain his form. He's used to this kind of thing, and I think he's got an important role to play because he might not start every game at his age. And that seems like a smart decision really from the manager. But I think when he plays, he'll be able to contribute and that's huge for Sean Dyche.”

