Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew insists Tyson Fury's size is the only strength he has over Oleksandr Usyk. The pair are set to meet for the undisputed world titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

'The Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou before going on to secure a razor-thin decision. As for Usyk, the Ukrainian knocked out Daniel Dubois in his previous outing back in August.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all this weekend. The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches.

While Fury is confident he can get the job done and become the undisputed king of the heavyweight division, Bellew hasn't held back in his brutal assessment of the Brit.

Tony Bellew Believes If Fury & Usyk Were the Same Size, the Brit Wouldn't Win a Round

The former WBC cruiserweight world champion didn't hold back

Ahead of the showcase in Saudi Arabia, Bellew told BBC Sport that Fury's physical attributes are what make it a 'close' fight and insists that Usyk is on another platform.

"If Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were the same size, this wouldn't even be a contest. There is no way in the world Fury would win a round, let alone the fight. "Fury’s physical attributes are what makes it intriguing and close. He is fighting a guy who is six inches smaller. On paper, it's not fair. A huge monster facing a little guy. There are weight divisions for a reason."

The 41-year-old, who suffered a knockout defeat to Usyk back in 2018, adds that the Ukrainian is the 'purest and best boxer' Fury will ever face.

"But Usyk has made the successful jump to heavyweight because he really is that good. He is the purest and best boxer Fury will ever face in his life,'' he said.

"The guy is on another platform. There are boxers and then there is Usyk. I speak from knowledge and, unfortunately, experience. I must give Fury credit, though - he looks in unbelievable shape. He has definitely taken this seriously. This is not the Francis Ngannou fight happening again. This is a Fury who is 100% focused and 100% dedicated.

"I still don't think it will be enough, though. For the first time in his career, Fury is facing a guy who is naturally a better boxer and technically more awkward."

Tyson Fury's New Physique

The Brit looks a lot more trim and skinny than he usually does

With fight week well and truly in full force, despite the boxing faithful usually being left stunned by Fury's height, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the Brith is looking a lot leaner and trimmed for the fight.

It was a change in physique that Usyk and his team had picked up on, as they commentated over Fury's entrance at the Grand Arrival's show on DAZN Boxing. Fury, donning nothing but a blazer as a shirt, walked out to Bad Boy Reply by Inner Circle with his usual cocky bravado, with one of Usyk's camp noting: "Who's the middleweight now?"

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 15/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Fury had already come under the spotlight back in February for his leaner look, but it is more notable than ever. Usyk's camp, trainers turned dietitians, tried to reason for Fury's weight-loss, explaining: "That's because he's nervous. When you're nervous you lose weight, or gain weight, like his father." With Usyk himself adding: "Yeah, a little bit, like skinny."