Football's rule makers have approved a new regulation for next season, giving goalkeepers a serious reason to reconsider time-wasting tactics. The 2024/25 campaign has reignited concerns over teams excessively retaining possession, with Arsenal emerging as a key player in mastering the dark arts.

However, the IFAB has now sanctioned a rule change set to take effect next season, which could significantly alter how teams approach restarts. Previously, if a goalkeeper held onto the ball for too long - a timeframe not very regularly enforced - they would receive a yellow card and, in some cases, give away an indirect free-kick. But now, the consequences hold a lot more jeopardy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The average time the ball was in play in the Premier League in the 2023-2024 season was 59 minutes and 21 seconds - a figure the rule makers are always trying to increase.

IFAB Approves Interesting New Rule For Goalkeepers

Time-wasting could lead to an opposition corner from next season

The IFAB have voted unanimously in favour of amending Law 12.2. The amendment means goalkeepers, from next season, will have eight seconds to release the ball before the opposing team is awarded a corner kick. On-field referees will be aided in their decision-making by a visual five-second countdown.

Related How Semi-Automated Offsides Will Work in the 2024/25 Premier League Season Semi-automated offsides will be introduced this season in the Premier League after it was voted through by the competing clubs.

The rule change is the first of its kind since Law 12.2 was first introduced in 1998. Previously, it stated that a goalkeeper has six seconds to release the ball before the opposing team is awarded an indirect free-kick - this, however, was very rarely enforced.

Reaction to this news has been very mixed, but there is an agreement among viewers that the sport will be changed forever off the back of the significant alteration. "What is this nonsense?" one X user remarked. Another added: "Our beautiful football is gone", while a third said: "This will be so interesting."

This amendment will be in effect for the 2025/26 Premier League season onwards, alongside all international and continental competitions.