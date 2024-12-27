IFFHS have named the best XI in world football for 2024 and it's caused quite a stir. Every year, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) hand out awards for the best footballers over the last 12 months. They award the best playmaker, the best under-20 star and the best player among many other categories.

They also create an XI of the best footballers in each position throughout the year and the 2024 edition has now been confirmed. It's not short of controversy either, as Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer are just two of the high-profile names who have excelled this year to miss out. Let's take a look at the 11 named.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Martinez, Carvajal, Dias, Rudiger & Davies

In goal, the IFFHS selected Emiliano Martinez. The Aston Villa keeper has had a stellar 2024. He played a key role in his side finishing in the top four of the Premier League and land a spot in the Champions League for the first time in decades as a result. He's been consistently brilliant for the side all year long and even recorded one of the greatest saves in recent memory for his troubles.

In front of the Argentine, there is a backline of Dani Carvajal, Ruben Dias, Antonio Rudiger and Alphonso Davies. There's no surprise to see two Real Madrid stars included here. Both Carvajal and Rudiger were massive for Los Blancos this year as they won both a La Liga title and the Champions League trophy. The right-back also went all the way at Euro 2024 with Spain.

Dias has once again been a rock at the back for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men won a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title in 2024 and the centre-back was vital to their success. Things have fallen off a cliff for the club in the last couple of months of the year, but the Portuguese star hasn't featured too heavily during the disastrous run, picking up a couple of injuries. Finally, Davies earns a spot on the left side of defence despite an uncharacteristically poor 12 months for Bayern Munich.

The German giants went trophyless throughout the year, a very rare occurrence. They've finished things strongly, though, and he's been key to that. It's no coincidence that Bayern's only league defeat this season was a match they were forced to play without their star.

Midfield

Rodri, Bellingham & Kroos

Moving onto midfield, we have some of the best names in the sport. Rodri had a career year in 2024, winning a Premier League title, Euro 2024 and the Ballon d'Or award for his exploits on the pitch. His impact on City cannot be overstated and their issues during his absence through injury have only highlighted how good he actually is. Their records with and without him is quite eye-opening.

He's not the only midfielder to see great success over the last 12 months. Following his move to Real Madrid in 2023, Jude Bellingham's starpower has risen astronomically and he's taken his game to a whole new level. The Englishman slotted into Los Blancos' side with ease and has won a La Liga trophy and the Champions League in 2024. He struggled somewhat at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, but has turned things around quickly and is once again playing like one of the best players in the world. If that wasn't enough, he also played the hero on multiple occasions for his country as the Three Lions made it to the Euro 2024 final.

Often, footballers don't know when to call it a day and are a shell of their former selves by the time they hang their boots up. That's not what Toni Kroos did as he stepped away from the beautiful game in 2024, but not before having a fine year. The German was a superstar for Real Madrid until the very end and outperformed many of his younger teammates as the club did the double. There were calls for him to reverse his decision to retire, with many believing he could still offer plenty at an elite level, but he stuck by his call and walked away still one of the best midfielders in the sport. He bows out with a spot in IFFHS's XI. Not a bad way to call it a day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toni Kroos was worth €10m when he retired and is one of the most valuable footballers at the time they hung up their boots

Forwards

Yamal, Haaland & Vinicius Jr

One of the major surprises in the side was the decision to leave Salah out of it. The Egyptian has been nothing short of incredible for Liverpool, but considering the dazzling displays that Lamine Yamal has turned out throughout the year, it's hard to argue he deserves his spot. The teenage sensation has quickly become one of Barcelona's most important players and his performances throughout Euro 2024 as Spain won the competition left little doubt that he was one of the best footballers on the planet. Considering he's still just 17 years old, it feels safe to assume this won't be the last time he makes it into IFFHS's XI of the year.

While the 2023/24 campaign was considered a down one for Erling Haaland, he still finished as the Premier League's top scorer for the second straight season and came flying out of the gates at the start of the next season. In 2024 alone, the Norwegian has scored 41 goals for club and country. Not a bad return. Things could have been even better too if it wasn't for a rough stretch to close out the calendar year.

The final name to make it into the XI is Vinicius Jr. To some, the Brazilian should have been the man who won the Ballon d'Or this year and it's easy to see why they believe so. The Real Madrid figure has been dynamite for the club. He's made a habit out of torching defenders and without him, it's hard to imagine Carlo Ancelotti's men would have been half as successful in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 27/12/2024