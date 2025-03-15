Roman Reigns' list of accolades is astonishing and explains why many feel he's the top dog in the company and the poster boy of WWE's new era. His Tribal Chief transformation was one of the most important moments for him and the promotion.

The 39-year-old shook off the shackles of a restricting 'Big Dog' gimmick and took his place at the Head of the Table alongside several familiar faces. The Bloodline story is one of the most captivating pieces of television produced in pro wrestling, and Reigns has been at the forefront, making many friends and foes, including Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, along the way.

Zayn felt the wrath of Reigns after turning on him at the 2023 Royal Rumble to ignite The Bloodline's implosion. He put aside his differences with longtime foe Rhodes to tag together in a Bloodline war. But those two haven't got under the skin of the former Undisputed WWE Champion quite like his former tag team partner.

Reigns' Move To Dark Side Set In Motion

The Tribal Chief learned not to trust anyone

Close

The Shield were on top of the world in 2014 after wreaking havoc on WWE's main roster following a destructive debut at Survivor Series 2012. Three of the most promising stars in the business headed for the main event, and many expected them to thrive as a trio.

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins had just defeated Triple H's revived Evolution when The Game came up with 'plan b,' which led to one of the biggest shocks in WWE history. Rollins hit Reigns with a chair to the back, stabbing him and Ambrose in the back to join forces with The Authority.

The Shield went their separate ways and became hugely successful singles stars. While Rollins thrived in his heel role, Ambrose shined as a rebellious babyface, but Reigns couldn't get over after receiving a monster push. He lacked a compelling character, and bland promo work proved problematic.

Reigns made a vital change during the pandemic, aligning with Paul Heyman, a creative mastermind with a track record of propelling WWE talent to the top of the business. They created the Tribal Chief persona that led to enormous success, including a 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

But Rollins played a role in Reigns' turn to the dark side because he was the blueprint of how using a villainous gimmick gives you more flexibility. They have crossed paths several times since the betrayal, and the Visionary has constantly had one over the Head of the Table, ultimately costing him the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins Doesn't Have High Hopes For Shield Reunion

Fans are longing for Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose to reunite