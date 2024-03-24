Highlights UFC fighter Igor Severino earned himself a disqualification and a dismissal from his job due to his actions against Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89.

The fighter decided to BITE his opponent on the bicep, leading to an immediate disqualification.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White confirmed he was cutting Severino for his actions.

Andre Lima tasted victory in his UFC Vegas 89 bout against Igor Severino this weekend due to the latter being disqualified after sinking his teeth into Lima’s arm. Taking place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, the fight was called to a halt nearly three minutes into the second round.

The bout had been a cagey affair, with the action mostly being on the ground. If anything, Severino seemed to have the upper hand, having position on top of Lima for the majority of the round. However, the bout was halted with just over two minutes left in the second to investigate the bite marks on Lima’s arm.

Chris Tognoli, the referee, decided to disqualify Severino immediately, rather than give him a warning. He issued this after looking back at the replay and consulting with executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Jeffrey Mullen. The referee referenced the upper and lower teeth marks, which were clearly visible just below Lima’s bicep.

Dana White's Response to UFC Fighter Biting Opponent

After the incident, Dana White was quick to condemn Severino, cutting him from the UFC structure completely. That's not all, though, Severino could also be disciplined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to his unsportsmanlike conduct. White also texted KevinIole.com in the aftermath, saying: "Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters. If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he's going to have real problems with the NSAC."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Igor Severino becomes the first fighter in UFC history to be disqualified for biting.

Severino initially denied biting Lima before visual evidence clearly showed otherwise. The depth and visibility of the marks, despite him wearing a gum shield, meant that the previously undefeated Severino could have no qualms with the decision.

Lima was confronted with the adage of being handed lemons by life, but rather than leaving with a sour taste, he decided to make lemonade by using the bite marks as the base for a tattoo.

Fighter Gets Tattoo of Bite Mark

The tattoo reads: “I got f******* bit bonus,” in reference to the biting bonus of $25k offered by Dana White. This was the first ‘Bite of the Night' bonus given in the UFC to date. White then re-posted the tattoo on his own Instagram story with the caption: “I was going to give him 25k … Now I’m giving him 50k. This is AWESOME.”

Teeth marks as tattoos emerged in late 2023 as a trend for couples as an alternative to the classic, and often eventually covered up, partner’s name tattoo. Here, though, Lima may have rebranded the trend, and has certainly made it his own.

With this victory, Lima’s professional record stands at 8-0-0. The Brazilian has five wins by knockout, four of which came in the first round of his bouts. This biting incident can only boost the flyweight’s status, and we would be very surprised if he does not have another fight on the cards in the near future to capitalise on this publicity. Severino, however, will have to consider other options after his rush of blood to the head led to severed ties with the UFC.