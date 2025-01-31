Leeds United have the chance to bring Kelechi Iheanacho back to English football, with Southampton said to be keen on retaining their first-choice target Cameron Archer, according to ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness.

Well within the midst of their second straight promotion-chasing season, Leeds sit atop the Championship table with the league now beyond its halfway point. By position, it could not be going any better for the Whites, though they are yet to make an addition to their squad this winter.

It was reported earlier in the week that Leeds were keen on Cameron Archer, hoping to sign the Southampton striker on loan for the remainder of the season to offer further cover to Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe, with Patrick Bamford having suffered from injuries throughout the campaign.

Southampton, however, are reluctant to let Archer leave, given the predicament they find themselves in, as was reported exclusively to GIVEMESPORT by Ben Jacobs. As such, Leeds may be forced to turn to alternative solutions, though it appears that they have one in mind.

Leeds could move for Iheanacho

Forward has struggled for form in Spain

After nine years in English football, Nigerian international Iheanacho departed for new shores last summer after his contract with Leicester City expired. He moved to Sevilla on a free transfer but has found it hard to establish a true run of form in La Liga, having not featured for the club now in over a month.

Kelechi Iheanacho 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played La Liga 9 0 0 401' Copa del Rey 2 3 0 180'

Iheanacho’s misfortune has led to suggestions that a departure is imminent, with Leeds being cited as a potential landing destination for the forward. A permanent move is unlikely but given that Leeds were pursuing Archer on loan, it would suit the Whites to sign Iheanacho on a similar deal.

Labelled a "scary, deadly finisher" by ESPN reporter Colin Odoh, there would be opportunities for Iheanacho at Leeds for more minutes than he is currently receiving, as Daniel Farke could deploy Piroe as a number 10 to facilitate the Nigerian, in turn giving himself depth at multiple positions.

Whether a deal can be agreed remains to be seen, but Iheanacho would represent a strong signing for the Whites as they continue their quest to return to the Premier League.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 31/01/2025)