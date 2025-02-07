Whether it be the fact he spent 16 years at Real Madrid collecting Champions League winners' medals like they were on an end of year winter sale, his career total of 340 clean sheets, or his contributions to Spain that saw him clinch a World Cup along with two European Championship mantles, there's only way of putting it - Iker Casillas is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

By the end of his career, the Madrid-born octopus knew his way around the goal-line better than his own living room. And as a direct result of that, he knew very well what separated a great goalkeeper from a good one. In 2022, he revealed his top five best goalkeepers of that year to 433. Three years is a lifetime in the sporting world, so we thought we'd take a look at how each of them are getting on nowadays.

Interestingly, Alisson wasn't picked as one of his top five 'keepers, despite having won the Premier League and Champions League in quick succession with Liverpool. Find out below who he picked instead.

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Football History The best goalkeepers to ever play football have been ranked - we've managed to narrow it down to 20 legendary shot-stoppers.

5 Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich & Germany

It would be interesting to see if anyone in the world would dare to name Manuel Neuer outside their top five greatest goalkeepers. Not only is he in the debate for best contemporary shot-stopper at his very peak, he's been at that level for so long that he's part of the football furniture - domestically, continentally, and internationally.

A 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, Neuer has spent almost his entire life plying his trade for Bayern Munich, and he remains their number one in the 2024/25 campaign, despite now being 38 years old. Playing for the biggest German club for 14 years now brings with it a cornucopia of glory - 11 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League titles. It also seems he's not done there, as Die Roten sit comfortably atop this season's league table right now, too.

4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona & Germany

From one German to another, Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains exactly where he was in 2022, just like Neuer. While there's been quite a lot of upheaval and uncertainty at Barcelona since Lionel Messi left in 2021, one thing that has been constant for the club during that time has been their goalkeeper. However, his form has not always been consistent, causing much ire among his own fanbase.

With some exceptional reflexes and top-level distribution, the 'keeper was vital to the club when they won the league in 2022/23, earning the La Liga Zamora trophy. However, in more recent times, he has looked far less sturdy between the sticks. He still remains Los Cules' number one, although he has been out of action since September with a patellar tendon rupture. At international level, he appears to be a decent understudy to the aforementioned Bayern icon, but his age leaves him with hardly any time left to earn the same honours as his master.

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the World [Ranked] The world's 20 greatest goalkeepers - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois - ranked in order.

3 Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid & Slovenia

Jan Oblak remains one of the best goalkeepers in world football. The Slovenian international has been instrumental to Atletico Madrid's success over the years and has looked unbeatable at times. Having won the La Liga Zamora trophy five times, his accolades speak for themselves.

During the 2023/24 season, Oblak was vital in Atletico reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League with two huge penalty saves against Inter Milan in the round of 16. It's why he is still considered one of the best around, particularly when opposition players know how imposing he can be between the sticks. In a Diego Simeone team built on the very principles of defensive solidity, Oblak was - and still is - the crazy Argentinean's most reliable asset.

2 Ederson

Manchester City & Brazil

Ederson is the only player in Casillas' selection from 2022 who has experienced a bit of a demise since being the number one goalkeeper in Manchester City's historic treble-winning campaign in the 2022/23 odyssey. The Brazilian has always played second fiddle to Alisson at international level and, as a side effect of his eccentricity, now seems to be second-choice at the Etihad.

The 31-year-old took his overconfidence to new levels at the start of the 2024/25 season, and has lost his starting palce to Stefan Ortega after costing the Cityzens too many goals in their hopes of retaining the Premier League title for a fifth consecutive time. While Alisson currently sits top of the table and continues to bail Liverpool out of any trouble, eyebrows have to be raised at the decision made by Casillas to pick his deputy instead.

1 Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid & Belgium

Thibaut Courtois has proven to be a reliable successor to Casillas at Real Madrid, and considering the love affair the latter had boasted between himself and the Bernabeu over 16 years, there was no chance he was going to turn a blind-eye to the influence his heir has had between the sticks for Los Blancos.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his first four finals as a Real Madrid player, Thibaut Courtois saved all 19 shots he faced, boasting a 100% save completion record.

Everyone will remember Courtois fondly for his Man of the Match performance against Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final, and the 32-year-old regularly comes up trumps on big occasions to this day. Since joining the Spanish giants in 2018, the towering 6ft 7in 'keeper has played an instrumental role in two Champions League victories and three La Liga high points.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 07/02/2025).