Highlights Ilia Topuria believes he is better than UFC rival Max Holloway in all areas of MMA.

Topuria was unimpressed with Holloway's recent knockout win, and questioned his technique.

Holloway has options at lightweight but says he has unfinished business in the 145-pound division.

Ilia Topuria is unimpressed with a probable rival Max Holloway, who recently scored an iconic knockout win Saturday over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Topuria, undefeated, is coming off the biggest win of his career when he finished longtime featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 298 main event back in February.

Ilia Topuria Believes He is Better Than Max Holloway

Both fighters are in the driver's seat of their career

Together with Topuria's elite skills in the Octagon is his Conor McGregor-like confidence.

The 145-pound champion said he'd finish Alexander Volkanovski, and went out and did it. He put more pressure on his back with the claim, but in the end, he came through and is one of the UFC’s blooming young fighters.

The confidence has only rocketed since he became champion. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he is a much better fighter than Holloway in all areas of MMA:

“Just bring the same energy you have in the last 10 seconds, but bring it in the first 10 seconds and we’ll see what’s gonna happen. Let’s bang. I know that I will be the first one to take his lights out. I know that I’m way better than him everywhere. I can do with him whatever I want to do. I can ask him: ‘You want me to knock you out? You want me to submit you? What do you want me to do?”

Ilia Topuria Thoughts on Max Holloway KO

Topuria gave credit for Holloway’s risk, but wasn’t impressed with his technique

Topuria was in the arena for UFC 300 and much has been made about his to Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje to close out the BMF title fight.

Topuria said that, leading up to the last 10 seconds of the fight, he didn’t see much from his newest rival.

“I didn’t see any technique, I didn’t see any strategy. I didn’t see any power. I didn’t see any head movement, I just seen a bar fight. Even the last 10-seconds. It was amazing to watch from the fan’s perspective, but before that I wasn’t impressed at all.”

What’s Next For Max Holloway

Holloway has options at lightweight and featherweight

Holloway’s run in the 145-pound division is already legendary.

The Hawaaian fighter put together a 13-fight win streak with multiple title defenses against the best of the best — Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Calvin Kattar, amongst others.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Holloway set the longest winning streak in UFC featherweight division history (13).

His last loss outside of featherweight was to Dustin Poirier in 2019 — a fight he took on short notice.

With a full training camp and many doubters to silence, Holloway put on a performance of a lifetime at UFC 300 on Saturday.

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference about staying in the lightweight division as opposed to moving back down to featherweight after such a spectacular performance over a highly-ranked lightweight fighter, Holloway said that he has more work to do in the 145-pound division:

“Cause I got unfinished business, braddah, I got unfinished business. A lot of people talking about Ilia like the next big thing, so I want a taste. We see what happens though, ya never know what happens. And of course I’m gonna look big [at lightweight], I’m Polynesian, braddah. I finally can eat.”

All signs point to an epic UFC featherweight title fight.

It’s probable that this fight will happen some time in Q4 of this year, especially considering the war Holloway was just involved in leaving him needing ample time to recover.