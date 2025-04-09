Ilia Topuria's coach, Jorge Climent, has reacted after his fighter's next opponent was potentially leaked during the Spanish language broadcast of UFC Vegas 105 on Saturday night. Topuria is currently the UFC featherweight champion, but he will officially vacate that title when Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes step into the Octagon to crown a new champion at UFC 314 on Saturday night.

After announcing his decision to relinquish the 145-pound championship, the 28-year-old revealed that the promotion had promised him a shot at the lightweight championship, currently held by Islam Makhachev. However, the Russian's team are reportedly not keen for their fighter to accept the bout until Topuria has at least one win under his belt in the lightweight division.

The UFC has yet to make any official comment on Topuria's next fight. However, during this past weekend's fight card, a crawler ran along the bottom of the Spanish language broadcast, reading:

"Ilia Topuria moves up in weight class and faces Charles Oliveira. The Spaniard will make his lightweight debut."

How Team Topuria Feels About Potential Fight With Charles Oliveira

Brazilian star is a former UFC lightweight champion