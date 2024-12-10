Ilia Topuria seems to have the MMA world at his feet right now after back-to-back victories over two of the greatest featherweights of all time. The Spaniard defeated Alexander Volkanovski at the beginning of 2024 to claim the UFC featherweight title and shocked the world in October by becoming the first man to knock out Max Holloway. Despite being not even a year into his reign as king of the featherweight division, 'El Matador' has revealed that his days at 145 pounds are numbered.

During an appearance on the El Partidazo de COPE podcast, Topuria opened up about his desire to move up to lightweight and how much longer he thinks he has left in the sport of MMA.

Ilia Topuria Targets Huge Fight Against Charles Oliveira

'El Matador' is eyeing a title eliminator bout against the Brazilian fan favourite

Despite being just one defence into his UFC featherweight title reign, Ilia Topuria has his eyes set on a move up to the lightweight division and has pitched a potential bout against the division's former champion, Charles Oliveira. Speaking on Spanish podcast, El Partidazo de COPE, 'El Matador' stated that it is "very likely" he has fought his last fight at featherweight and revealed that he would like to fight Oliveira in his lightweight return in April or May next year.