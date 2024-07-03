Highlights Ilia Topuria has cast doubt on the Max Holloway fight happening at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Topuria is instead looking to fight in Abu Dhabi — possibly for UFC 308.

This is because, he said, it would be a similar timezone for his fans in Spain.

Ever since Max Holloway spectacularly defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to win the BMF title, the plan going forward seemed to be for 'Blessed' to move back to featherweight for a huge showdown with newly crowned champion, Ilia Topuria.

With the UFC now pretty much having their main events up until September fully planned out, it seems that Topuria vs Holloway will not be taking place at the huge Noche UFC event in September at the iconic Las Vegas Sphere. The Spaniard provided on Wednesday an update on when he could return to the Octagon and who it could be against.

Ilia Topuria Reveals He May Miss Huge Las Vegas Sphere Card

Topuria vs Holloway has been a rumoured bout on the card for a while now

Since defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to secure his first UFC world championship, it has been a whirlwind few months for Ilia Topuria with his next bout being unclear. Coming out of UFC 298, it seemed like the UFC's plan was to run back Topuria vs Volkanovski, potentially at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain, but since then, plans look to have changed and Max Holloway looks almost certain to be the Spaniard's first defence of his featherweight title.

Topuria's plans changed following Holloway's incredible KO victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to become the BMF champion. In his post-fight interview, Holloway took his mic time to call out Topuria.

Since this point, it has been clear that the plan for Topuria's next fight was to face 'Blessed,' with the 14th of September date at the Las Vegas Sphere looking the likely destination for the fight to take place.

According to Topuria, this now seems unlikely, and the featherweight champion is targeting a new date. Speaking today at the 'El Matador' film presentation in Madrid, Topuria said the following:

“I’m aiming for Abu Dhabi, I hope someone steps in. I prefer to fight prime time in Spain."

Topuria Wants to Fight in Abu Dhabi

He says it's because the show would air on a similar timezone in Spain

Topuria said he is now targeting a fight later this year in Abu Dhabi as he wants to fight on Spanish prime time which the Middle Eastern fight cards accommodate to. The event 'El Matador' is seemingly targeting is UFC 308, which is confirmed to take place in Abu Dhabi, at the Etihad Arena on the 26th of October.

Whilst discussing his next fight date, Topuria also gave an update on the status of Max Holloway, who is of course heavily rumoured to be Topuria's next opponent. The update which Topuria gave doesn't seem too promising.

"You should ask Holloway. First he said he needed time to make weight, then that he had family stuff to attend. There are many names that say they want to fight me in public so I hope someone can back up their words. This is what I do, I’m a fighter”

This situation seems like a strange one as Topuria is saying that Holloway is having all of these issues but Holloway only very recently was saying on a live stream that he hopes to fight at The Sphere.