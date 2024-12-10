Ilia Topuria had a foul-mouthed message when he was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, and also used the opportunity to shout-out Lionel Messi.

The UFC's latest superstar, Topuria is the market-leading MMA firm's featherweight champion and has attracted comparisons to iconic fighters like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Alex Pereira because of the way in which he's entered the UFC, ran amok, and slayed some of the biggest and baddest names in the entire roster. Topuria only made his UFC debut in 2020 but enjoyed a Fighter of the Year-esque 2024 as he knocked out both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in back-to-back bouts.

A Germany-born fighter who represents Georgia and Spain, Topuria has tapped into a lucrative industry for fighters as he's cross-marketing himself to the world football community. In doing so, though, he's engaged the former Real Madrid CF superstar soccer player Ronaldo in a wild war of words.

Ilia Topuria Had a Foul-Mouthed Message For Cristiano Ronaldo

Here's what Topuria said about Ronaldo