UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria finally addressed the rumours that the scar over his left knee was caused by a gunshot wound.

In July 2022, 'El Matador' posted a photo of himself on Instagram entering the Octagon, where he had a visible scar that looked like a hole just above his left knee. MMA fans immediately began to speculate as to the cause of the scar, with some fans theorising that it could have been the result of a staph infection or a medical procedure like amniocentesis, which is a prenatal test performed by a doctor to assess the health of an unborn child, while others hypothesised that it could've been the result of an injury.

Conspiracies as to the cause of the scar have continued to emerge over recent years, but the most popular fan theory was that it had been caused by a gunshot wound, which had healed but left a hole-shaped scar.

Ilia Topuria Puts to Bed Gunshot Wound Theory

It was a crystal that did the damage to his leg, not a gunshot

Topuria was recently confronted with these rumours by Shak MMA's Shakiel Mahjouri, who told him that some fans were convinced that the Spanish-Georgian fighter had been shot when he was younger, and asked him to clarify the cause of the scar. The 27-year-old was quick to dismiss these theories, clarifying that the scar was caused by a childhood injury.

"I got a cut when I was a child with a crystal. When I was a child, I was playing with my friends, and yeah, I just got a cut with a crystal."

Mahjouri then joked that the actual cause of the scar was far less exciting than the bullet wound theory, and a smiling Topuria responded: "No, it's not a bullet."

Ilia Topuria Returns to the Octagon at UFC 308

The champ will take on Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi

Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title back in February when he spectacularly knocked out Australian legend Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of their headline fight at UFC 298.

On Saturday, he will put his title on the line as he faces off against former featherweight champion and current BMF champion Max Holloway, as they headline the UFC 308 event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the build-up to the fight, Topuria challenged Holloway to meet in the middle of the Octagon, point to the ground, and brawl.

But, at the media day on Wednesday, Holloway suggested that Topuria isn't worthy of a vintage Holloway throw-down.

“To me, I don’t think he deserves it,” said Holloway. “You have to earn that, and I don’t think he’s deserved that right.”

Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway's MMA records (as of 24/10/24) Ilia Topuria Max Holloway Fights 15 33 Wins 15 26 Losses 0 7

Topuria was quick to respond, however, arguing that Holloway was wary of his knockout power, and was using any excuse to avoid an old-fashioned stand and bang.

“He’s already backing out,” argued Topuria. “If he brawls with me, he’s already knocked out. If I were another type of fighter like Yair Rodriguez or Brian Ortega, he’d say, ‘Of course, I’ll throw down for a few seconds, it’s no big deal.’ He says he’s running a big risk, but what risk is he running? The only thing that makes him relevant is the BMF, which he’s not even putting on the line. I’m the one that’s risking everything, I’m the one that’s putting this belt on the line. I’m the one risking it all, and even then, he doesn’t want to do it. Why? Ask him. Go slide a note under his door.”