Highlights Max Holloway stole the show at UFC 300 with his last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje to win the BMF title, and he immediately set his sights on Ilia Topuria.

Sat cageside, the cameras quickly panned to the Georgian, who looked rather sheepish after witnessing Blessed's knockout up close and personal.

Speaking after the event, however, the featherweight champion showed no respect whatsoever to Holloway with his opinion on the new BMF champ.

Following Max Holloway's incredible, viral KO victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, the Hawaiian former featherweight champion called out the current featherweight champ Ilia Topuria to a fight later this year. Holloway, in his UFC 300 post-fight interview, said he would fight Topuria 'in Spain, Hawaii, wherever.'

Ilia Topuria Not Fazed at all by Max Holloway

Straight after Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, the camera panned directly over to the UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and many MMA fans were saying that he looked visibly nervous and shook following Blessed's devastating finish over The Highlight. However, Topuria has since cleared up the speculation of him being scared of Holloway by heavily playing down the win. In an interview with ESPN Deportes' Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Topuria revealed that he was actually happy that Holloway won.

"I’m really happy because we just saw Holloway win, so I just realised I will have two belts instead of one."

Due to the nature of Holloway's win and how it came about, it leaves him as the clear favourite for a shot at Topuria's featherweight title next, despite immediately following Topuria winning the belt, the plan seemed to be an immediate rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, who Topuria knocked out at UFC 297.

When outright asked if Holloway would be next in line for a shot at his title, Topuria said: "Let’s see. Nothing concrete, but there was a big chance that if he walked out victorious of the Octagon he could be next. I’m not sure if he is hurt. I hope not, so he can come back soon, and we can have a fight."

Close

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ilia Topuria has a 71% finish rate in the UFC.

Later on in the interview, Topuria labelled Holloway 'basic' and said: "Well, it was good. Nothing special, to be honest. The ending was only an exchange of punches without any strategy. Both just throwing punches. Zero defense, hands down, and that kind of thing can happen, but that is something that would never happen with me because I think inside the Octagon."

Related Max Holloway's Corner Reaction to Justin Gaethje Knockout at UFC 300 Max Holloway has shared footage of his corner reacting to his UFC 300 knockout of Justin Gaethje and it makes for incredible viewing.

The Spanish UFC champ then went on to go into some detail about why he thinks Holloway will be an easy fight for him.

“He is a really easy fight, as usual. I know people will come at me for saying this. This is what I think. I don’t see anything special. He is basic. Too basic. That’s what I see."

“He doesn’t know what to do when he is under pressure, he can’t walk backwards. Everybody is good when they have time to think. When you can walk forward, when they let you do whatever you want. Everyone is good there, but when you have someone who thinks, who counters, who attacks, who closes the angles, who throws power punches, is accurate, who can also wrestle, can take you to the ground, has an unbreakable mentality, undefeated ... Things get very complicated.”

When Could Topuria vs Holloway Happen?

UFC president Dana White, following UFC 297 where Topuria won the UFC featherweight title, expressed heavy interest in having an event later this year in Spain and having Topuria defend the title potentially at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Initially, it seemed like the rematch against Volkanovski would happen in Spain if the UFC were able to book the event there, but with Holloway seemingly jumping the line for a title shot next, if the UFC does go to Spain later this year, it will likely be Holloway and not the originally planned Volkanovski who Topuria will be facing off against.

As of right now, it seems unlikely that the UFC will go to the Bernabeu later this year, but a fight card somewhere in Spain definitely doesn't seem off the cards completely and definitely could take place in 2024.

Key statistic sourced from Tapology.