Ilia Topuria makes the first defence of his UFC Featherweight Championship when he takes on Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday evening. The 27-year-old took the gold with an upset win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February, but is already in no doubt as to where he sits in terms of the very best fighters in the sport.

As shocking as his knockout victory over Volkanovski was, it is Holloway who is in pole position to win 'KO of the Year' honours. 'Blessed' produced one of the most stunning finishes in UFC history when he left Justin Gaethje unconscious in the final moments of their showdown at UFC 300 for the BMF title.

That highlight reel ending guaranteed that Holloway would be in line for a huge fight next - and it comes in the form of an opportunity to reclaim the 145lb championship that he held between December 2016 and July 2020. Although the Hawaiian superstar has seven losses on his MMA record, they have come against the likes of decorated veterans Volkanovski (three times), Dustin Poirier (twice) and Conor McGregor. Despite these setbacks, the 32-year-old is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters on the planet, as evidenced by the fact that he is currently ranked 11th in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Holloway was UFC Featherweight Champion for 925 days, during which time he successfully defended the belt on three occasions.

For as respected as Holloway is, however, he will still enter Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Saturday as a slight underdog. When the duo faced off for the final time on Friday, Topuria was sure to make clear to Max where he stood in the pecking order.

Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway's MMA records (as of 26/10/24) Ilia Topuria Max Holloway Fights 15 33 Wins 15 26 Losses 0 7

What Ilia Topuria Said to Max Holloway at the UFC 308 Weigh-In

The reigning champion wanted to make a point

During the ceremonial weigh-ins for this weekend's pay-per-view event, Topuria could be seen constantly talking to Holloway as the pair squared off for the final time before they meet in the Octagon. While the live feed didn't capture what was said, footage uploaded to social media by UFC boss Dana White made things far clearer. In a clip taken just feet from where the two men were standing, Topuria could be heard telling his opponent:

"I'm the best in the world!"

Close

The Georgian hero repeated this mantra several times while the pair were face-to-face. Later, in a media scrum, he addressed what else he had said to his legendary adversary.

"I told him: 'I worked my ass off and victory is going to be my only option tomorrow night'. That's the conversation I had with him. I didn't get any answers from his side. He seemed to be very, very nervous. He's struggling a lot."

Topuria has predicted a first-round knockout in the fight as a result of his intereactions with Holloway this week - something he has only managed three times in his MMA career. If he can bank a fourth opening-round win in the biggest bout of his life, though, his claim to be the best featherweight in the world will be one that is near impossible to argue with.