The UFC have been forced to deny speculation that Ilia Topuria's next bout is already signed after the Spanish language broadcast of Saturday night's UFC Vegas 105 show appeared to confirm a major fight for the 28-year-old.

Topuria will officially no longer be the UFC featherweight champion once Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes meet in the Octagon this weekend in the main event of UFC 314. The undefeated star announced back in February that he would be vacating the 145lb title in order to move up to lightweight, although no details were given about his debut fight in his new weight class.

At first, there were reports that Topuria could immediately be granted a shot at reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, before the Russian's camp shut down the idea of that contest. Even though he seemingly won't be getting a title opportunity next, there is still plenty of buzz about Topuria's next move, which is why the promotion's Spanish broadcaster announcing it so casually came as such a shock.

Spanish Feed Appears to Confirm Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira Fight

UFC quickly addressed the 'leaked' news