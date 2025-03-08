UFC's pound-for-pound sensation, Ilia Topuria, has seemingly trashed the Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes fight just weeks before they wage war at the UFC 314 event which takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on the 12th of April.

Topuria already has a stunning knockout win over Volkanovski — a victory that earned him the UFC featherweight title, which he defended against Max Holloway, whom he also defeated by finish. Earlier this year, UFC boss Dana White raised eyebrows when he said Topuria had vacated the championship belt, which means it is now on the line in the upcoming Volkanovski vs Lopes bout.

However, the way in which Topuria speaks suggests it is not a fight between the best in the business at 145 pounds. Chiefly, because he's not in the Octagon.

Related Paddy Pimblett Names Three-Man Hitlist For After UFC 314 Paddy Pimblett is already looking past Michael Chandler it would seem, as he's named a three-man hitlist for after UFC 314.

Exciting striker appears to downplay abilities of both fighters