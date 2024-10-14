Possibly the most unexpected UFC social media beef took place over the weekend and it is between champions who are 25 pounds apart in weight. It all started when current UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, branded the UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, a “fake champion” when predicting Muhammad’s recently announced next title defence against Kazakh top contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Despite never having gone back and forth with each other before, Topuria continued to criticise Muhammad on an Instagram live appearance and this triggered a response from the welterweight champion, who then fired back at Topuria by calling him a “dork” in a series of aggressive posts on X.

Ilia Topuria and Belal Muhammad Go Head to Head on Social Media

The two UFC champions now seemingly have beef despite being two weight classes apart

As mentioned above, Ilia Topuria and Belal Muhammad are now involved in what is arguably the most unexpected UFC beef of the year so far. Following an Instagram live appearance which the UFC featherweight champion was involved in over the weekend, the pair of UFC champions engaged in a heated beef on X which has led to several insults and shots being fired from both men towards each other.

The situation all started following the clips you can see below where on two separate occasions, Topuria goes in on Muhammad, branding him a “fake champion” as well as insinuating that ‘Remember the Name’ is not a good champion for the UFC.

Ilia Topuria's MMA Record (as of 14.10.24) 15 Fights 15 Wins 0 Losses By Knockout 5 0 By Submission 8 0 By Decision 2 0

Topuria’s comments, despite him currently being one of the biggest trash talkers in the UFC, came as a surprise to anyone as not only is there a significant weight difference between himself and Muhammad but there are also no public traces of any beef between the pair prior to this happening. In fairness to Muhammad, since securing his first UFC title at UFC 304 in a dominant victory over Leon Edwards, he has turned into one of the better trash talkers in the UFC and utilised his newly found talking skills by firing back at Topuria, calling him “the Georgian version of Colby Covington,” an insult to which Topuria immediately fired back from.

The beef and trash-talking between the two UFC champions did not stop here as, once more, Topuria publicly went at Muhammad once again in a post which has now gone very viral on X, amounting to almost five million views with almost 60 thousand likes where he mocked the welterweight champion’s lack of finishes in the UFC, something which the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, also went at Muhammad for on social media recently.

Belal Muhammad's MMA Record (as of 14.10.24) 28 Fights 24 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 5 1 By Submission 1 0 By Decision 18 2

Unfortunately, after such an entertaining and heated social media beef, there will be no fight at the end of it as the two UFC champions are well far apart in terms of weight which is a big shame as their mini social media feud has got everybody talking and hyped.