Highlights Ilia Topuria surpassed McGregor's punch machine record with a massive right hook, scoring 925 points.

The undefeated MMA star is eyeing up a fight with the former two-division UFC champion.

Topuria's stock has continued to grow following his shock win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

UFC champion Ilia Topuria shattered former two-division king Conor McGregor's punch machine record with a monstrous shot. The 27-year-old, who is undefeated in his short MMA career so far, shocked the world back in February when he defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to claim the 145-pound crown.

The Georgia native dethroned the Aussie, finishing the championship clash with a devastating right hand in the second round, knocking 'The Great' out cold.

Since the incredible victory, he's gone on to become a breakout star in the world of MMA. His social media presence has grown immensely, and he was even given a standing ovation by Real Madrid ahead of their La Liga clash with Sevilla last month.

Topuria is currently taking a break away from the sport as he awaits his next opponent in what will be the first defence of his title. The celebrated striker has been enjoying his free time and was recently filmed taking on a punch machine in front of a vocal crowd of his adoring fans.

Topuria Smashes Punching Machine

His Future Opponents Better Watch Out

'El Matador' unleashed a sensational right hook, scoring 925, which was just 15 shy of the record of 942 on the punch machine. While it's not entirely accurate when measuring power, Topuria used a very similar blow to send Volkanovski to the mat in their championship clash.

By way of comparison, former two-division champion McGregor was spotted taking on a punching machine last year. The Irishman opted to go with his trusted left hand but failed to beat the machine's record.

The one set on the machine stood at 878, with the 35-year-old scoring 860, just 18 short of the highest score achieved on the unit. Although these machines are essentially little more than arcade games, it is noticeable in general that McGregor's form has declined.

A small consolation for the Irishman, though, would have been that his score was enough to beat bitter rival Dustin Poirier's - who scored 847 when he recently attempted to conquer the punch machine.

Topuria Eyes McGregor Fight

The Irishman has not Fought Since 2021

After shocking the MMA world following his win against Volkanovski, Topuria called for a clash with McGregor, as well as insisting he wanted to see the UFC come to his native Spain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilia Topuria is yet to be defeated in his professional MMA career and boasts the perfect record of 15-0.

Speaking to Joe Rogan after winning the title at UFC 298 last month, Topuria said: “Dana [White], it's showtime, it’s time to take the UFC to Spain.

“And Conor McGregor, if you still have some b****, I will be waiting for you in Spain.”

McGregor has not fought at featherweight since defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The outspoken superstar is instead targeting a return to either welterweight or middleweight this summer. His potential comeback bout with Michael Chandler is being discussed for International Fight Week on June 29. The Irishman's last outing in the Octagon came in 2021, losing to Poirier at UFC 264.

With former 145-pound king Max Holloway fighting Justin Gaethje at lightweight for the 'BMF' title, Topuria might be short of options ahead of his next bout.

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley called out Topuria following his one-sided victory against Marlon Vera at UFC 299, saying: “Dana [White], get me a jet to Spain. I want Ilia Topuria.” However, 'El Matador' has yet to respond to that call out.