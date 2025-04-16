Ilia Topuria has blasted UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media after the Russian star dismissed his claims for a title shot against his protege, Islam Makhachev. Topuria recently vacated his UFC featherweight championship to move up to the lightweight division, where he was seemingly promised that he would receive an immediate opportunity at champion Makhachev.

Topuria is clearly confident of victory in that fight, too, as he has recently stated that he would submit Islam right in front of Khabib with the Russian's own favourite submission, the D'Arce Choke. Makhachev has used that same choke to secure victory in his most recent title defences against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

Despite Topuria working hard in the media to build up a potential showdown, Khabib claims himself and Makhachev aren't interested in the bout. Indeed, in a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, 'The Eagle' referred to fellow lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan as 'a more competitive' fight for Makhachev than Topuria.