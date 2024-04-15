Highlights Max Holloway has numerous options for his next fight, including a title bout against Ilia Topuria.

A fight against Holloway is one Topuria has been anticipating, as he even threatened to send the Hawaiian to "the back of the line."

Though nothing is official, it is a mouth-watering match-up that could headline a prospective UFC Spain show.

Fresh off Max Holloway's thumping win over Justin Gaethje, to capture the BMF belt at UFC 300, speculation is mounting as to whom the all-action Hawaiian could fight next.

"I got options, man," Holloway beamed when talking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters at the post UFC 300 event press conference Saturday inside the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Holloway's Options

He could fight Ilia Topuria, among others

Those options could include fighters as varied as the winner of Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier's UFC lightweight title fight, or a defense of his BMF title against someone like Conor McGregor who returns June 29 against Michael Chandler.

But should he pursue a prospective shot at the featherweight championship then there's only one opponent who makes sense — Ilia Topuria.

It is a match-up that has been building for some time, could capture the imagination of fight fans, and would be a fitting headliner if and when UFC takes its show on the road to Spain.

Topuria Trash-Talked Holloway

Spanish striker wants to send Holloway 'to the back of the line'

"It’s clear for me, my next fight is against Max Holloway," said Topuria in Spanish, via ESPN reporter Carlos Contreras Legaspi.

An unbeaten fighter with wins over Bryce Mitchell and Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria congratulated Holloway but sent him a stern warning.

"After fighting me he will have to go back in the line."

A fight between Topuria and Holloway could be one of the biggest main events the UFC could organize as it would pit two of the company's most exciting mixed martial artists renowned for their action-packed fights.

Topuria's ascendancy in the business has been a sight to behold as the 27-year-old made his UFC debut in 2020 and won the UFC featherweight title just four years later when he finished Volkanovski at UFC 298 in Anaheim, on February 17.

Holloway, meanwhile, has run a gauntlet and fought a who's who of the toughest people on the planet.

Even prior to his latest win, a last-second knockout over Gaethje, Holloway had already shared the Octagon with Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Dustin Poirier, and Calvin Kattar.

That resume — 26 wins (12 knockouts, two submissions, and 12 decisions) against seven defeats, has seen him break some of the UFC's most notable records.

Here are three:

Most significant strikes landed in UFC history (3197)

Most wins in UFC Featherweight division history (20)

Tied third-longest winning streak in UFC history (13)

It is unclear if or when the UFC will head to Spain for an event.

However, the UFC boss Dana White was thrilled with Topuria's performance in his knockout win over Volkanovski earlier in the year, and when a show in Spain was put to the exec, he told reporters at the time: "If there is a venue, we will be there."