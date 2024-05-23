Highlights Ilia Topuria is one of the UFC's fastest-growing stars.

After his thumping knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski, the Spaniard now has a two-fight plan.

It starts with a prospective fight against Max Holloway, and concludes with a bout against Conor McGregor.

One of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC roster, Ilia Topuria, has a two-fight plan in mind that, if it came to fruition, could propel his stardom even further — especially if he won.

Ilia Topuria Has a Two-Fight Plan

The 27-year-old fighter is targeting Max Holloway and Conor McGregor

Topuria has only been in the UFC since 2020, and has fought a mere seven times for the promotion, but he already has a second-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski and, as such, is the current UFC featherweight champion. The 27-year-old is not shy of confidence and is calling for fights against Max Holloway, the new BMF, and Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion.

In an interview this week to Sportskeeda via YouTube, Topuria said:

"I hope to defend the belt with Max Holloway, and then I wanna fight with Conor McGregor, hopefully."

McGregor must first overcome Michael Chandler, whom he fights at UFC 303 on June 29 at the end of International Fight Week, inside T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Should he emerge triumphant in that bout, numerous big bouts could present themselves — and Topuria seemingly hopes he joins that list.

Topuria said: "If he wins his upcoming fight, that’s the fight I’m looking for. Hopefully, it’s gonna happen."

Topuria even went as far as to say "it's gonna be the biggest fight in MMA history" as, he claimed, it pitted "the biggest ticket seller [and] biggest pay-per-view" against himself, in a bout that could generate a lot of money through ticket revenue at a huge 80,000 seater soccer stadium like Estadio Santiago Bernabeu — powerhouse team Real Madrid's home ground.

On Holloway, he said:

"There is always the first time [for a knockout]. This is going to be the first time that someone is going to knock him (Holloway) out, and I’m the one who’s gonna do that."

He continued: "I see the first time we’re gonna start to exchange the hands, I’m gonna take his lights out, for sure. I know that. I just need one clear punch and I have the power to put him to sleep."

Topuria is Already on McGregor's Radar

McGregor recently trash-talked Topuria

During a live stream Monday, McGregor answered a question about Topuria, but simply said: "F*** him."

Considering a lot of weight separates Topuria, who competes at 145-pounds, and McGregor, who is likely most comfortable at 170, it is unlikely that these two will ever come to blows. However, a match involving Holloway, crowned the most recent BMF for his electric, buzzer-beating knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, is more realistic. Holloway, most recently a lightweight, competed against Jung Chan-sung at featherweight a mere 11 months ago. If 145 is a struggle for Holloway, a catchweight could be agreed upon, if Topuria refuses to make the jump to lightweight.

Regardless, considering Topuria's recent — and dramatic — trajectory to the top of the MMA world, few could bet against him soaring further by scoring bouts against one of, if not both, Holloway and McGregor.