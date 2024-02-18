Highlights Ilia Topuria shocked everyone, including champion Alex Volkanovski, with a knockout win at UFC 298.

The Georgian fighter's first championship match ended with him becoming the new featherweight champion.

Unbeaten for 15 fights, Topuria displayed his confidence and called out Conor McGregor after his big win.

Ilia Topuria became the new UFC featherweight champion after knocking Alex Volkanovski out cold at UFC 298. This marked only the second occasion in which the Australian has been knocked out, after suffering the same fate in his rematch against Islam Makhachev - the lightweight champion - at UFC 294 in 2023.

Topuria's success brought Volkanovski's dominant reign as champion to an end after he had successfully defended his title five times before being stopped in the second round. This was Topuria's 15th successive unbeaten fight, after earning the title bout following a run of 14 fights without defeat.

The 27-year-old's last outing came in a dominant display against Josh Emmett in 2023, a fight that he won by unanimous decision. Proving to be capable of dealing with the pressure of the biggest stage, Topuria didn't disappoint in his big fight against Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria stops Alex Volkanovski

The bout lasted only two rounds

The challenger started the fight in a reserved fashion, starting slowly and refusing to throw any punches. Volkanovski opened the encounter as the aggressor, landing several low kicks.

As time wore on in the first round, however, Topuria began to up his strike rate as he grew in confidence. Being his first championship match, it is understandable that a few moments would be taken to weigh up his opponent before making his presence felt. The champion even stumbled and came close to losing his footing after taking a hefty kick from Topuria.

Just when it looked like Volkanovski was gaining a foothold in the fight, with his jab finding success, he was backed up into the fence by his opponent with a number of swift punches. The knockout blow came via an overhand right, knocking the Australian unconscious. Footage of the brutal KO and Topuria's jubilant celebrations after the fact can be seen below.

Topuria celebrates huge title win

The new featherweight champion even called out a huge UFC star

Following his triumph, Topuria was understandably in an extremely emotional and upbeat mood. Speaking after the encounter, the Georgian said, per the Daily Mirror:

"I feel so happy right now, they are going to tell you that you can’t do it, but the only person you need to believe is yourself."

Showing his supreme confidence levels, he added: "Trust yourself work hard and everything is possible, look at me now. I know my skills, I work so hard for this. It was knowing always that one day I would become UFC world champion."

Not content with the victory he had just achieved, Topuria was quick to call out one of the biggest stars of UFC, saying: "It’s showtime, it’s time to bring the UFC to Spain. Conor McGregor if you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you in Spain."

McGregor's return fight against Michael Chandler was announced for June 2024, but could a bout against the new featherweight champion be on the cards for the future? The Irishman doesn't normally shy away from challenges, and it is yet to be seen if he will respond to Topuria's comments.