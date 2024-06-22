Highlights Conor McGregor has been taken pelters from all corners ever since posting photos of his broken toe that ruled him out of his fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Now, Ilia Topuria has taken to X to slam the Irishman, calling him a 'b***h' in the process.

McGregor has posted to his fans that he'd never fight injured again, and never lose a fight again as well, which Topuria responded to.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been raked over the coals since he first announced an injury for UFC 303 and then later revealed the nature of the injury. McGregor was forced out of his fight with Michael Chandler just two weeks before the fight due to a broken toe and fellow fighters and fans alike have been letting him know their thoughts.

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is just one of those people letting it rip when it comes to McGregor and his injury. On the 22nd of June, Topuria replied to a post on Twitter written by McGregor and the response went viral in minutes.

McGregor wrote, "I will never enter a fight hurt again, and I will never lose another fight." Topuria quote tweeted it and wrote, "You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a b***h." At the time of writing this article, the tweet had over 10,000 likes and more and 1,000 retweets and both numbers were quickly growing.

Topuria and McGregor have a bit of a past, at least for Topuria. The newly crowned champion has been calling out the former featherweight champion since before he even defeated Alexander Volkanovski to win the title. McGregor clearly heard these callouts and blasted him during a pre-fight livestream Q & A McGregor did in Dublin before the fight was called off. “F**k him, too,” McGregor said when asked about Topuria. “I don’t give a f*ck about him either. He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov. Topuria, [he] does, two little r*tards.”

Conor McGregor Thinks Ilia Topuria Reminds him of Artem Lobov

McGregor isn't a fan of Topuria

In that same livestream, McGregor revealed his reasons for bringing his former friend Artem Lobov into the discussion with Topuria. Apparently, McGregor didn't like Topuria predicting he'd be the highest-paid fighter by 2025. “I’ll tell you why I said what I said about him. Because he’s talking about he’s going to be the highest-paid athlete in 2025. It’s 2024. It’s actually now. The 2025 highest-paid athlete list begins right now. The list came out only recently and that means he’s going to have to rake in about $200, $300 million. Don’t be silly, lad."

McGregor continued: "It just reminded me of Artem Lobov. Just a stupid little fool. Talking billions from a f*****g banger of a car. Thinks he knows it all, he’s only a little baldy fool.”

So far, McGregor hasn't replied to Topuria's latest tweet, but knowing him, he will. Since the injury announcement, McGregor has been active on Twitter replying to the haters, and we don't see that stopping anytime soon.