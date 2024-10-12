Everton have been dealt a major blow as forward Iliman Nidaye limped off during Senegal's 4-0 win over Malawi yesteday in Diamniadio.

Providing an assist for Pape Gueye earlier in the game, Ndiaye trudged off the pitch in the 65th minute, after pulling up with a knock. While the full extent of the setback has not yet been clarified, the former Sheffield United man's inability to walk smoothly will be a concern for Sean Dyche.

Ndiaye arrived from Marseille in the summer for a fee in the region of £16.9 million, and has found the back of the net once for the Toffees in the league thus far. While not exactly hitting the ground running, Dyche's shortage of depth in forward areas means any lack of availability from the Senegalese could be hugely detrimental.

Iliman Ndiaye Limps Off

The striker looked in pain

After spending time playing in non-league, Ndiaye was picked up by Sheffield United in the summer of 2019, and eventually developed into one of the Championship's most prized assets with the Blades, and has been described as 'incredible'. Netting 15 goals in 52 appearances under Paul Heckinbottom during the South Yorkshire side's promotion campaign, Ndiaye completed a £20 million switch to Marseille last summer.

His form from England's second division didn't translate to Ligue 1, scoring just four goals in 46 appearances for the French giants, prompting a move away in the most recent transfer window. Everton opted to acquire the 24-year-old, with Dyche eager to add more attacking firepower to his ranks.

Off the mark for the Merseysiders in their 1-1 draw with Leicester in September, Ndiaye has started five of Everton's opening seven Premier League games, so he's clearly deemed an important piece of Dyche's plans for the season. Thus, news of a potential injury sustained on international duty will worry for the former Burnley manager.

With Senegal cruising to a comfortable victory over Malawi, Ndiaye felt he could no longer continue, with a physio tending to him on the pitch. Withdrawn, the incident may be precautionary, but could also be an incident that rules him out for upcoming matches.

Dyche's team have endured a difficult start to the new season, having accumulated just five points from their opening seven games, and could face crucial clashes with Ipswich, Fulham and Southampton without their marquee new addition.

Iliman Ndiaye Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 5(2) Goals 1 Assists 0 Take ons completed 15/39

Everton Approach Van Bronckhorst

They want the Dutchman to replace Dyche

With the Friedkin group expected to take over from Farhad Moshiri at Goodison Park, the pressure on Dyche to produce results imminently is likely to grow. The new ownership group have reportedly already contacted Besiktas manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst over potentially succeeding the Englishman.

Van Bronckhorst may not be willing to part ways with the Turkish club mid-way though the season, although the propsect of coaching in the Premier League may be too good to turn down. Winning the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, as well as two domestic cups, and leading Rangers to the Europa League final in 2022, the ex-Arsenal defender would arrive on Mersyside with serious pedigree as a manager.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 12/10/2024.